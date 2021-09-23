Log in
    MRVL   US5738741041

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MRVL)
  Report
Marvell Technology : Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment (Form 8-K)

09/23/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Santa Clara, Calif. (September 23, 2021) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 11, 2021.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform-for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:

Ashish Saran

Vice President, Investor Relations

408-222-0777

ir@marvell.com

Disclaimer

Marvell Technology Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 20:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 252 M - -
Net income 2022 -446 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -128x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 51 617 M 51 617 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 5 314
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean X. Hu Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Hill Chairman
Chris Koopmans Chief Operating Officer
Mitchell L. Gaynor Secretary, Chief Administration & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY, INC.31.83%51 617
NVIDIA CORPORATION68.07%547 647
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.94%547 279
INTEL CORPORATION7.39%217 050
BROADCOM INC.14.33%206 051
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.57%180 875