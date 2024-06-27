Marvelous Inc., formerly Marvelous AQL Inc., is mainly engaged in the entertainment business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Online segment involves in the planning, development and operation of online games and game applications with a focus on social games for social networking service (SNS). The Consumer segment involves in the planning, development and sale of software for home-use game machines, and commercial equipment and products for amusement facility operation companies, as well as the contracted development of game software. The Music and Video segment involves in the production of music and video contents with a focus on animations, the commercialization of music, videos and characters, the operation of delivery business, as well as the operation of performance business via the production of stage performance works, with the popular works of cartoons, animations and games as originals.

Sector Internet Services