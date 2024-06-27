Cover Page

Document to be filed:

Extraordinary Report

Filing to:

Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Date of filing:

June 24, 2024

Company name (Japanese):

株式会社マーベラス

Company name (English):

Marvelous Inc.

Name and title of representative:

Suminobu Sato, President

Location of head office:

4-12-8Higashi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Telephone number:

+81-3-5769-7447

Name of contact person:

Chihiro Noguchi, Director

Nearest place of contact:

4-12-8Higashi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Telephone number:

+81-3-5769-7447

Name of contact person:

Chihiro Noguchi, Director

Place where the document to be filed is

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

available for public inspection:

(2-1 Nihombashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

  1. Reason for filing
    This report is filed pursuant to the provisions of Article 24-5, paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, paragraph 2, item (ix)-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc., following the determination of matters resolved at the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the reporting entity held on June 21, 2024.
  2. Content of report
    1. Date of the subject Annual General Meeting of Shareholders June 21, 2024
    2. Content of the matters resolved

Proposal:

Election of Nine Directors

Messrs. Suminobu Sato, Shinichi Terui, Chihiro Noguchi, Shunichi Nakamura, Makoto

Arima, Shin Joon Oh, Sakurako Konishi, Hideki Okamura, and Ryu Takahashi were elected

as Directors.

  1. With respect to the matters to be resolved, the number of voting rights voted in favor, against, and waived, the requirements for the passage of the matters to be resolved, and the resolution results are as follows.

Votes in favor

Votes against

Votes waived

Requirements

Resolution result and

Resolved Matters

ratio of votes in favor

(voting rights)

(voting rights)

(voting rights)

for passage

(percentage)

Proposal:

Election of Nine Directors

Suminobu Sato

450,563

20,945

0

Approved (95.31)

Shinichi Terui

468,141

3,367

0

Approved (99.02)

Chihiro Noguchi

468,061

3,447

0

Approved (99.01)

Shunichi Nakamura

424,265

47,243

0

Note 1

Approved (89.74)

Makoto Arima

457,090

14,418

0

Approved (96.69)

Shin Joon Oh

392,320

79,189

0

Approved (82.99)

Sakurako Konishi

468,005

3,504

0

Approved (99.00)

Hideki Okamura

457,391

14,117

0

Approved (96.75)

Ryu Takahashi

468,290

3,218

0

Approved (99.06)

Note

Shareholders holding at least one-third of voting rights of shareholders eligible to vote must be in attendance and cast

an affirmative vote representing a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders in attendance.

  1. Reason for not counting part of voting rights of shareholders in attendance at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders toward the number of voting rights
    From the aggregate voting rights found to have been voted for or against by shareholders who voted in advance by the day before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and by a portion of shareholders in attendance at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, it was established that the requirements for the passage of the resolutions were satisfied, and resolutions passed lawfully in accordance with the Companies Act. Not counted toward the number of voting rights was a portion of voting rights of shareholders in attendance at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders whose votes could not be identified as voted for or against a proposal or as a waiver of vote.

End of text

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Marvelous Inc. published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 07:42:52 UTC.