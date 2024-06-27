Cover Page
Document to be filed:
Extraordinary Report
Filing to:
Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
Date of filing:
June 24, 2024
Company name (Japanese):
株式会社マーベラス
Company name (English):
Marvelous Inc.
Name and title of representative:
Suminobu Sato, President
Location of head office:
4-12-8Higashi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Telephone number:
+81-3-5769-7447
Name of contact person:
Chihiro Noguchi, Director
Nearest place of contact:
4-12-8Higashi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Telephone number:
+81-3-5769-7447
Name of contact person:
Chihiro Noguchi, Director
Place where the document to be filed is
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
available for public inspection:
(2-1 Nihombashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)
- Reason for filing
This report is filed pursuant to the provisions of Article 24-5, paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 19, paragraph 2, item (ix)-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc., following the determination of matters resolved at the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the reporting entity held on June 21, 2024.
- Content of report
- Date of the subject Annual General Meeting of Shareholders June 21, 2024
- Content of the matters resolved
Proposal:
Election of Nine Directors
Messrs. Suminobu Sato, Shinichi Terui, Chihiro Noguchi, Shunichi Nakamura, Makoto
Arima, Shin Joon Oh, Sakurako Konishi, Hideki Okamura, and Ryu Takahashi were elected
as Directors.
- With respect to the matters to be resolved, the number of voting rights voted in favor, against, and waived, the requirements for the passage of the matters to be resolved, and the resolution results are as follows.
Votes in favor
Votes against
Votes waived
Requirements
Resolution result and
Resolved Matters
ratio of votes in favor
(voting rights)
(voting rights)
(voting rights)
for passage
(percentage)
Proposal:
Election of Nine Directors
Suminobu Sato
450,563
20,945
0
Approved (95.31)
Shinichi Terui
468,141
3,367
0
Approved (99.02)
Chihiro Noguchi
468,061
3,447
0
Approved (99.01)
Shunichi Nakamura
424,265
47,243
0
Note 1
Approved (89.74)
Makoto Arima
457,090
14,418
0
Approved (96.69)
Shin Joon Oh
392,320
79,189
0
Approved (82.99)
Sakurako Konishi
468,005
3,504
0
Approved (99.00)
Hideki Okamura
457,391
14,117
0
Approved (96.75)
Ryu Takahashi
468,290
3,218
0
Approved (99.06)
Note
Shareholders holding at least one-third of voting rights of shareholders eligible to vote must be in attendance and cast
an affirmative vote representing a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders in attendance.
- Reason for not counting part of voting rights of shareholders in attendance at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders toward the number of voting rights
From the aggregate voting rights found to have been voted for or against by shareholders who voted in advance by the day before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and by a portion of shareholders in attendance at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, it was established that the requirements for the passage of the resolutions were satisfied, and resolutions passed lawfully in accordance with the Companies Act. Not counted toward the number of voting rights was a portion of voting rights of shareholders in attendance at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders whose votes could not be identified as voted for or against a proposal or as a waiver of vote.
End of text
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Marvelous Inc. published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 07:42:52 UTC.