June 21, 2024

To Our Shareholders

Marvelous Inc.

4-12-8Higashi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Suminobu Sato

President

Notice of Resolutions

of the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

This is to give notice of the matters reported and resolved as set forth below at the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which was held on June 21, 2024.

Reported Matters:

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors concerning the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 27th business year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
    The contents of the above mentioned Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and their Audit Reports were reported.
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 27th business year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
    The contents of the above mentioned Non-consolidated Financial Statements were reported.

Resolved Matters:

Proposal: Election of Nine Directors

This matter was approved as set forth in the proposal. The following nine Directors were elected and inaugurated: Messrs. Suminobu Sato, Shinichi Terui, Chihiro Noguchi, Shunichi Nakamura, Makoto Arima, Shin Joon Oh, Sakurako Konishi, Hideki Okamura, and Ryu Takahashi. In addition, Mr. Shunichi Nakamura, Mr. Makoto Arima, Mr. Shin Joon Oh, Ms. Sakurako Konishi, Mr. Hideki Okamura, and Mr. Ryu Takahashi are external Directors.

At a Board of Directors Meeting held following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Suminobu Sato was elected and inaugurated as President.

