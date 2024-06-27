Marvelous : Notice of Resolutions of the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
June 27, 2024 at 03:43 am EDT
Stock Code: 7844
June 21, 2024
To Our Shareholders
Marvelous Inc.
4-12-8Higashi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Suminobu Sato
President
Notice of Resolutions
of the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
This is to give notice of the matters reported and resolved as set forth below at the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which was held on June 21, 2024.
Reported Matters:
Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors concerning the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 27th business year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
The contents of the above mentioned Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and their Audit Reports were reported.
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 27th business year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
The contents of the above mentioned Non-consolidated Financial Statements were reported.
Resolved Matters:
Proposal: Election of Nine Directors
This matter was approved as set forth in the proposal. The following nine Directors were elected and inaugurated: Messrs. Suminobu Sato, Shinichi Terui, Chihiro Noguchi, Shunichi Nakamura, Makoto Arima, Shin Joon Oh, Sakurako Konishi, Hideki Okamura, and Ryu Takahashi. In addition, Mr. Shunichi Nakamura, Mr. Makoto Arima, Mr. Shin Joon Oh, Ms. Sakurako Konishi, Mr. Hideki Okamura, and Mr. Ryu Takahashi are external Directors.
End of text
At a Board of Directors Meeting held following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Mr. Suminobu Sato was elected and inaugurated as President.
End of text
Marvelous Inc., formerly Marvelous AQL Inc., is mainly engaged in the entertainment business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Online segment involves in the planning, development and operation of online games and game applications with a focus on social games for social networking service (SNS). The Consumer segment involves in the planning, development and sale of software for home-use game machines, and commercial equipment and products for amusement facility operation companies, as well as the contracted development of game software. The Music and Video segment involves in the production of music and video contents with a focus on animations, the commercialization of music, videos and characters, the operation of delivery business, as well as the operation of performance business via the production of stage performance works, with the popular works of cartoons, animations and games as originals.