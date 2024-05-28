Stock Code: 7844 June 6, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 28, 2024)
To Our Shareholders
Marvelous Inc.
4-12-8Higashi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to notify you of the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Marvelous Inc. as follows.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters subject to measures for electronic provision) in electronic format and has posted the information on the following websites as Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Please access one of the websites to view the information.
- The Company's website: https://corp.marv.jp/library/notice.html (in Japanese)
-
Website for informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders (in Japanese):
https://d.sokai.jp/7844/teiji/
- Information viewable from May 30, 2024.
- TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
- Access the TSE website shown above, enter "Marvelous" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "7844" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," find "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" to view the information.
You can exercise your voting rights in writing (via post) or on the Internet, so in this case please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders found below (available in Japanese language only) and exercise your voting rights no later than 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024 (JST).
Yours sincerely, Suminobu Sato President
Details
Date/Time:
June 21, 2024 (Friday) at 3:00 p.m. (JST)
(Reception will start at 2:30 p.m. (JST))
Venue:
Daigo Banquet Hall, Sheraton Miyako Hotel Tokyo (2nd basement)
1-1-50 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Agenda:
Matters for reporting:
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports of the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors concerning the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 27th business year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 27th business year (from April 1,
2023 to March 31, 2024) Matters for resolution:
Proposal:
Election of Nine Directors
End of text
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Marvelous Inc. published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 03:50:07 UTC.