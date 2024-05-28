Stock Code: 7844 June 6, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 28, 2024)

To Our Shareholders

Marvelous Inc.

4-12-8Higashi-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to notify you of the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Marvelous Inc. as follows.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters subject to measures for electronic provision) in electronic format and has posted the information on the following websites as Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Please access one of the websites to view the information.

The Company's website: https://corp.marv.jp/library/notice.html (in Japanese) Website for informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders (in Japanese):

https://d.sokai.jp/7844/teiji/ Information viewable from May 30, 2024. TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show Access the TSE website shown above, enter "Marvelous" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "7844" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," find "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" to view the information.

You can exercise your voting rights in writing (via post) or on the Internet, so in this case please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders found below (available in Japanese language only) and exercise your voting rights no later than 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024 (JST).

Yours sincerely, Suminobu Sato President