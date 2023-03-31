EARNINGS UPDATES: Caledonian swings to profit; Caracal revenue falls

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

---------

Marwyn Acquisition Co II Ltd - Acquisition vehicle - For six months ended December 31, reports pretax loss of GBP1.2 million, widened from GBP658,746 a year prior. Total assets amount to GBP10.0 million, from GBP11.1 million year-on-year.

---------

Caledonian Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based property investment and development company - For six months to December 31, swings to pretax profit of GBP353,000 from GBP196,000 loss year-on-year. Reports total revenue of GBP2.2 million, up from GBP167,000 a year prior.

---------

Tern PLC - Investor focused on the internet of things - Says that Wyld Networks AB, in which it holds 40% of equity, reports total fourth quarter income of SEK2.5 million, around GBP195,400, from SEK3.2 million a year prior. Earnings per share loss widens to SEK1.17 from SEK0.56 year-on-year. Wyld launched its satellite Internet of Things network after three years of development work, agreements with over 40 launch partners and an order backlog of SEK 35 million by end of the fourth quarter. This has now more than doubled to SEK 76 million by mid-March 2023, "demonstrating significant demand".

---------

Online Blockchain PLC - London-based blockchain research and development company - Reports first half pretax profit of GBP501,000, swung from loss of GBP468,000 the previous year. Sees revaluation gain from ADVFN investment of GBP932,000, versus none last year. Revenue fell to GBP14,000 from GBP24,000. Online Blockchain expects continued turbulence over the next six months, but remains optimistic about strong media and social platform interest in its Rocky Horror non-fungible token, based on The Rocky Horror Show.

---------

Roebuck Food Group PLC - Newry, Northern Ireland-based protein and product sourcing company - For 2022, reports pretax profit GBP217,000, swung from loss of GBP1.1 million. Revenue was GBP31.4 million, up from GBP24.3 million, while cost of sales widened to GBP30.8 million from GBP24.1 million a year prior. Roebuck expects average farmgate milk prices in 2023 to weaken versus 2022. However, it still anticipates delivering "above average returns" this year.

---------

Caracal Gold PLC - East Africa-focused gold producer - Posts first half revenue of GBP2.4 million, down from GBP4.4 million a year ago. Reports pretax loss of GBP3.7 million, widened from GBP8.4 million. Says work is still ongoing to increase production at its flagship Kilimapesa Gold Mine.

After the period end, the firm told investors that previously planned OCIM financing of USD10 million would not be proceeding. As a result, the previously announced Philoro funding was put on hold. Negotiation of the USD1.5 million Mill End financing is subsequently still ongoing. Caracal is progressing discussions, including technical and legal due diligence, with several potential financiers in order to provide the funding required to complete the Kilimapesa expansion project.

---------

