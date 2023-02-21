Abbey Road takes over 100,000 common shares of Marzocchi Pumps

(Alliance News) - Marzocchi Pompe Spa announced Monday that Abbey Road Srl -- a company in which Paolo Marzocchi, president of Marzocchi Pompe, holds a majority stake -- has purchased 102,353 shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.6840, for a total value of EUR70,009.45.

Marzocchi Pompe's stock Tuesday closed in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR4.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

