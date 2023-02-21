Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    MARP   IT0004376858

MARZOCCHI POMPE S.P.A.

(MARP)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:25 2023-02-21 am EST
4.400 EUR   +0.46%
02:32aEuropeans down; wait for PMI flash.
AN
02/20Mib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
02/20European stock exchanges on the threshold of parity
AN
Abbey Road takes over 100,000 common shares of Marzocchi Pumps

02/21/2023 | 01:38pm EST
(Alliance News) - Marzocchi Pompe Spa announced Monday that Abbey Road Srl -- a company in which Paolo Marzocchi, president of Marzocchi Pompe, holds a majority stake -- has purchased 102,353 shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.6840, for a total value of EUR70,009.45.

Marzocchi Pompe's stock Tuesday closed in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR4.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 43,0 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8,06 M 8,61 M 8,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,5 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 293
Free-Float 23,2%
