    MARP   IT0004376858

MARZOCCHI POMPE S.P.A.

(MARP)
Marzocchi Pompe S p A : AT THE “EIMA” INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION

10/18/2021 | 01:42am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

MARZOCCHI POMPE AT THE "EIMA" INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION

Bologna, 18 October 2021 - Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. (AIM:MARP), a leading company in the design, production and marketing of high-performance gear pumps and motors, will take part in the 44th edition of EIMA International, the International Exhibition of Machinery for Agriculture and Gardening, which will be held at the Bologna Exhibition Centre, from 19 to 23 October 2021.

It will be the opportunity to present for the first time live to international operators in the sector the brand new FTP pump line, whose catalogue was released last month, and also the ELIKA 1P and K1P families, launched on the market just before the start of the health emergency. These are all models that "look" to the agriculture of the future and to the electrification process, a trend that is now unstoppable at global level and also promoted by the RRP.

Gabriele Bonfiglioli, Managing Director of Marzocchi Pompe, commented: "Taking part in EIMA

International 2021 is a great commercial and visibility opportunity for us: this event, one of the most important in the sector worldwide, is attended by manufacturers from every continent, exhibiting over 50,000 models of vehicles, machinery and equipment for every type of agricultural or "green" processing and for every business model.

This event, finally in presence, will also give us the opportunity to illustrate live to a large audience of operators in the sector, coming from all over the world, the innovative and technologically advanced features of our FTP and 1P-K1P pumps of the ELIKA family. So we expect that this important exhibition, besides allowing us to meet live those who already know Marzocchi Pompe, will also be the occasion to get in touch with potential new customers".

***

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Marzocchi Pompe is a leading company in the design, production and marketing of high-performance gear pumps and motors, which find application in various fields: industrial, mobile and automotive. It closed 2020 with approximately 34 million euros in sales revenue. Founded in 1949, it is controlled by the Marzocchi family, which holds the majority of the shares and is present in the company with Paolo Marzocchi, President, and his son Carlo, in the Technical Area. The CEO Gabriele Bonfiglioli and four other managers are also part of the shareholding structure. The production is entirely made in Italy in the two sites of Casalecchio di Reno (BO) and Zola Predosa (BO). Marzocchi Pompe is present in over 50 countries through an international distribution network.

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Gabriele Bonfiglioli, CEO & IR

ir@marzocchipompe.com

Integrae SIM S.p.A. - Nominated Adviser

Francesco D'Antonio francesco.dantonio@integraesim.it

Luca Comi luca.comi@integraesim.it

CDR Communication - Investor Relations

Paola Buratti (IR) paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it

CDR Communication - Media Relations

Martina Zuccherini (Media) martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

MARZOCCHI POMPE S.P.A.- Direzione e Coordinamento di ABBEY ROAD S.R.L.

Via A. Grazia, 2 - 40069 Zola Predosa (Bo) Italy - Tel (+39) 051/6137511 Fax (+39) 051/592083

Nr. M. Bo 047739 - N.REA 422251 - Registro Imprese /Cod. Fisc. 03285900969 - P.IVA IT 03285900969 - C.S. Euro 6.538.750,00 i.v. e-mail: info@marzocchipompe.com - Web: www.marzocchipompe.com

Disclaimer

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 05:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 36,8 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net income 2021 1,00 M 1,16 M 1,16 M
Net Debt 2021 7,08 M 8,20 M 8,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 32,3 M 37,5 M 37,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 23,2%
Managers and Directors
Gabriele Bonfiglioli Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Guido Nardi CFO, Director, Director-Administration & Control
Paolo Marzocchi Chairman
Andrea Zucchini Technical Director
Giuseppe Zottoli Independent Director
