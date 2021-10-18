Marzocchi Pompe S p A : AT THE “EIMA” INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION

PRESS RELEASE

MARZOCCHI POMPE AT THE "EIMA" INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION

Bologna, 18 October 2021 - Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. (AIM:MARP), a leading company in the design, production and marketing of high-performance gear pumps and motors, will take part in the 44th edition of EIMA International, the International Exhibition of Machinery for Agriculture and Gardening, which will be held at the Bologna Exhibition Centre, from 19 to 23 October 2021.

It will be the opportunity to present for the first time live to international operators in the sector the brand new FTP pump line, whose catalogue was released last month, and also the ELIKA 1P and K1P families, launched on the market just before the start of the health emergency. These are all models that "look" to the agriculture of the future and to the electrification process, a trend that is now unstoppable at global level and also promoted by the RRP.

Gabriele Bonfiglioli, Managing Director of Marzocchi Pompe, commented: "Taking part in EIMA

International 2021 is a great commercial and visibility opportunity for us: this event, one of the most important in the sector worldwide, is attended by manufacturers from every continent, exhibiting over 50,000 models of vehicles, machinery and equipment for every type of agricultural or "green" processing and for every business model.

This event, finally in presence, will also give us the opportunity to illustrate live to a large audience of operators in the sector, coming from all over the world, the innovative and technologically advanced features of our FTP and 1P-K1P pumps of the ELIKA family. So we expect that this important exhibition, besides allowing us to meet live those who already know Marzocchi Pompe, will also be the occasion to get in touch with potential new customers".

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Marzocchi Pompe is a leading company in the design, production and marketing of high-performance gear pumps and motors, which find application in various fields: industrial, mobile and automotive. It closed 2020 with approximately 34 million euros in sales revenue. Founded in 1949, it is controlled by the Marzocchi family, which holds the majority of the shares and is present in the company with Paolo Marzocchi, President, and his son Carlo, in the Technical Area. The CEO Gabriele Bonfiglioli and four other managers are also part of the shareholding structure. The production is entirely made in Italy in the two sites of Casalecchio di Reno (BO) and Zola Predosa (BO). Marzocchi Pompe is present in over 50 countries through an international distribution network.

