Marzocchi Pompe S p A : PUMPS LAUNCHES THE NEW "FTP" LINE BASED ON THE PATENTED "ELIKA" TECHNOLOGY

09/13/2021 | 02:02am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

MARZOCCHI PUMPS LAUNCHES THE NEW "FTP" LINE

BASED ON THE PATENTED "ELIKA" TECHNOLOGY

Bologna, 13 September 2021 - Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. (AIM:MARP), a leading company in the design, production and marketing of high performance gear pumps and motors, announces that it has completed the research and development phases required to launch the new "FTP - Fluid Transmission Pump" line of helical rotor pumps.

The new FTP family is mainly dedicated to low-pressure applications, where low-viscosity fluids are also used. Some examples are as follows: lubrication circuits for machine tools, cooling systems, lift systems, speed control systems for wind turbine blades. Compared to the current framework, these are additional target markets for the Company.

The heart of the pump is represented by the Elika technology, already used by Marzocchi Pompe and covered by two patents, which first of all significantly reduces noise and vibrations compared to a traditional external gear pump. Elika also minimises pressure fluctuations, thereby increasing the efficiency of the entire system in which it is installed.

Gabriele Bonfiglioli, CEO of Marzocchi Pompe, commented: "We are very proud to launch this new line of high performance pumps, on whose development we have been working hard even during the lockdown period. The FTP allows us to compete in new markets and, as part of the Elika family, confirms how much the top performing Elika pump is the pillar on which our growth strategy is founded.

The FTP line also lowers the noise emissions of the system in which it is applied, therefore witnessing Marzocchi Pompe great attention towards the many opportunities arising from a "green" approach. Clearly, we are not going to stop here: we are continuing to develop other innovative products that can open new horizons to us.".

***

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Marzocchi Pompe is a leading company in the design, production and marketing of high performance gear pumps and motors, which are used in various fields: industrial, mobile and automotive. It closed 2020 with approximately 34 million euros in sales revenue. Founded in 1949, it is controlled by the Marzocchi family, which holds the majority of the shares and is present in the company with Paolo Marzocchi, President, and his son Carlo, in the Technical Area. The CEO Gabriele Bonfiglioli and four other managers are also part of the shareholding structure. The production is entirely made in Italy in the two sites of Casalecchio di Reno (BO) and Zola Predosa (BO). Marzocchi Pompe is present in over 50 countries through an international distribution network.

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Gabriele Bonfiglioli, CEO & IR

ir@marzocchipompe.com

Integrae SIM S.p.A. - Nominated Adviser

Francesco D'Antonio francesco.dantonio@integraesim.it

Luca Comi luca.comi@integraesim.it

CDR Communication - Investor Relations e Media Relations

Paola Buratti (IR) paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it

Martina Zuccherini (Media) martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

MARZOCCHI POMPE S.P.A.- Direzione e Coordinamento di ABBEY ROAD S.R.L.

Via A. Grazia, 2 - 40069 Zola Predosa (Bo) Italy - Tel (+39) 051/6137511 Fax (+39) 051/592083

Nr. M. Bo 047739 - N.REA 422251 - Registro Imprese /Cod. Fisc. 03285900969 - P.IVA IT 03285900969 - C.S. Euro 6.538.750,00 i.v. e-mail: info@marzocchipompe.com - Web: www.marzocchipompe.com

Disclaimer

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
