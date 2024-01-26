(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Marzocchi Pompe Spa reviewed preliminary consolidated figures for fiscal year 2023, which closed with consolidated net revenues stand at EUR49.8 million, up 2.6 percent from the 2022 figure of EUR48.5 million.

The figure represents an all-time high achieved by the group.

The growth of Marzocchi Pompe during 2023 did not negatively impact the NFP as of December 31, 2023, which instead decreased to EUR5.3 million, down by

36 percent from the first half of 2023, when it was EUR8.3 million, and by 32 percent from 2022, when the figure was EUR7.8 million.

Marzocchi Pumps closed Thursday's session flat at EUR4.06 per share

