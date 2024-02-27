(Alliance News) - Marzocchi Pompe Spa announced Monday that it has finalized the purchase of a new factory for an amount of about EUR1.0 million, thus taking "another step in its strategic plan to enlarge the Zola Predosa complex."

This factory, measuring 2,500 square meters of which 1,000 are covered, is located adjacent to the one currently in use and is located in the same industrial complex in which the company had acquired two other properties in October 2022 and July 2023.

"The purchase of the new plant will allow Marzocchi Pompe numerous advantages," the note specifies.

From a logistical point of view, "the new facility will make it possible to bring together in a single hub all the warehouse of components that the company needs to produce its more than 20,000 active codes of finished product, making the operations of feeding the production departments decidedly more streamlined and efficient."

In addition, "the renovation of this property, including an extension of the existing photovoltaic system, will then have a positive effect from the point of view of environmental impact, thus making the company continue on its path toward energy self-sufficiency."

Gabriele Bonfiglioli, chief executive officer of Marzocchi Pompe, commented, "With this operation we also wanted to give a concrete signal of how much we believe in the future growth of Marzocchi Pompe, an operation made, in particular, at a moment that is not very bright for the whole industrial sector."

Marzocchi Pompe closed Monday flat at EUR4.00 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.