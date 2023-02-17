Marzocchi Pumps, Abbey Road increases its participation

(Alliance News) - Marzocchi Pompe Spa on Friday that, following the conclusion of the working relationship between the company and Aldo Toscano, the shareholder Abbey Road Srl has exercised its option to purchase Toscano's entire shareholding, corresponding to approximately 1.6 percent of the share capital, at the fixed price already agreed upon at the date of signing the aforementioned agreements and equal to the original book value of the shareholding, equivalent to EUR70,000.

With this purchase transaction, Abbey Road, which is traceable to Paolo Marzocchi, increases its stake from 59.63 percent to 61.19 percent in Marzocchi Pompe.

Marzocchi, on Friday, closed flat at EUR4.38 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.