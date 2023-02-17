Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARP   IT0004376858

MARZOCCHI POMPE S.P.A.

(MARP)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:07 2023-02-17 am EST
4.380 EUR    0.00%
12:32pMarzocchi Pumps, Abbey Road increases its participation
AN
01/24Marzocchi, revenues at all-time high in 2022 touch EUR50 million
AN
2022Marzocchi Pompe S P A : To take part in the automotive cti symposium in berlin
PU
Marzocchi Pumps, Abbey Road increases its participation

02/17/2023 | 12:32pm EST
(Alliance News) - Marzocchi Pompe Spa on Friday that, following the conclusion of the working relationship between the company and Aldo Toscano, the shareholder Abbey Road Srl has exercised its option to purchase Toscano's entire shareholding, corresponding to approximately 1.6 percent of the share capital, at the fixed price already agreed upon at the date of signing the aforementioned agreements and equal to the original book value of the shareholding, equivalent to EUR70,000.

With this purchase transaction, Abbey Road, which is traceable to Paolo Marzocchi, increases its stake from 59.63 percent to 61.19 percent in Marzocchi Pompe.

Marzocchi, on Friday, closed flat at EUR4.38 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 43,0 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 8,06 M 8,60 M 8,60 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,5 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 293
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart MARZOCCHI POMPE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,38 €
Average target price 9,00 €
Spread / Average Target 105%
Managers and Directors
Gabriele Bonfiglioli Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Guido Nardi Head-Administration & Personnel
Paolo Marzocchi Chairman
Andrea Zucchini Technical Director
Giuseppe Zottoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARZOCCHI POMPE S.P.A.4.78%30
BREMBO S.P.A.28.52%4 643
BETHEL AUTOMOTIVE SAFETY SYSTEMS CO., LTD-7.22%4 559
HANON SYSTEMS13.47%3 797
AUTEL INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CORP., LTD.27.19%2 746
JTEKT CORPORATION9.36%2 600