Marzocchi Pumps drops coupon after a 2022 upswing

(Alliance News) - Marzocchi Pompe Spa reported Wednesday that it ended 2022 with net income rising to EUR2.0 million from EUR1.6 million in the previous year.

Revenues grew to EUR48.5 million from EUR40.5 million in 2021, with core business revenues rising to an all-time high of EUR38.9 million. Value of production, at EUR50.2 million marks the group's new all-time high after that of EUR45.4 million touched in 2018.

Ebitda increased to EUR7.6 million from EUR7.2 million, with margin down to 15.4 percent from 16.4 percent. The significantly smaller increase compared to the growth in sales can be attributed to the inherent inertia in passing on to sales prices the cost increases we had during the year. In particular, raw material and energy costs had a significant impact on Marzocchi Pompe's margins despite relentless efforts to improve operational efficiency and a targeted inventory management strategy that avoided disruptions in the production chain.

Operating income, on the other hand, rose to EUR2.7 million from EUR2.3 million in the previous year while the adjusted figure, which excludes merger revaluation amounts from LBO, ssucceeded to EUR3.6 million from EUR3.4 million.

Net financial debt at the end of December was EUR7.8 million, down 23 percent from EUR10.1 million in the first half of 2022, and unchanged from EUR7.8 million as of December 31, 2021; this resulted in leverage of 1.04 times, which is an optimal level for the group.

"This demonstrates Marzocchi's proven equity and financial strength as well as its great ability to generate cash flow even in contexts of significant business growth, thus absorbing financial resources for working capital and investments," the company commented.

The board proposed the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.15 per share.

Marzocchi Pompe's stock closed Wednesday unchanged at EUR4.31 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.