(Alliance News) - Marzocchi Pompe Spa reported Wednesday that consolidated net revenues for the first half of the year stood at EUR22.0 million, down 17 percent from the first half of 2023, when they stood at EUR26.6 million.

Consolidated sales results for the first half of the year were affected by a general slowdown in the European and U.S. industry, particularly in the Automotive sector, which saw a 34 percent drop in volumes, from EUR5.3 million in 2023 to the current EUR3.5 million in this first half.

Core Business also suffered a decline, albeit to a smaller extent than Automotive, with sales of EUR18.5 million versus EUR21.3 million in the first half of 2023, down 13 percent, but up 1.2 percent from the second half of 2023.

Net financial debt rose to EUR7.0 million, up 32% compared to December 31, 2023, when it stood at EUR5.3 million, due to ongoing investments, mainly related to the expansion of production space at the Zola Predosa facility. As of June 30, 2023, the same item was EUR8.3 million.

Marzocchi Pompe's stock closed Wednesday up 1.5 percent at EUR4.06 per share.

