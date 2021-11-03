Log in
    MARP   IT0004376858

MARZOCCHI POMPE S.P.A.

(MARP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 11/02 12:35:09 pm
4.84 EUR   -1.22%
03:12aNovember, 2nd 2021
PU
11/02Marzocchi Pompe is attending the "Finance Gala 2021"
PU
10/20MARZOCCHI POMPE S P A : JOINS THE “EUROPEAN MID CAP EVENT PARIS 2021”
PU
November, 2nd 2021

11/03/2021 | 03:12am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

MARZOCCHI POMPE: CONTRACT RENEWED UNTIL 2034

WITH THE MAIN CUSTOMER IN THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

The agreement foresees the supply of more than 1.5 million pumps

Bologna, 3 November 2021 - Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. (EGM:MARP), a leading company in the design, production and marketing of high-performance gear pumps and motors, announces that it has renewed its major contract with a world leading automotive customer until 2034 (the existing contract was due to expire at the end of 2022).

The volumes scheduled in the period of the agreement, for the years 2023-2034, are more than 1.5 million pumps.

Leveraging on new projects and its technological excellence, Marzocchi Pompe will continue the partnership by supplying its products, for another 12 years, to all the plants of the multinational Group currently served, located in three different continents (America, Europe and Asia). Marzocchi pumps will therefore continue to be used by the leading car manufacturers worldwide.

Gabriele Bonfiglioli, CEO of Marzocchi Pompe, commented: "We are extremely satisfied with this very important agreement. First, it is the confirmation of how technologically advanced our pumps are, especially in such a challenging market as the Automotive one. The renewal of the supply contract for a period of twelve years is even more important in a time of great uncertainty in the Automotive sector, showing once again how much Marzocchi Pompe products, whose application is independent from the type of vehicle motorization, are appreciated at international level.

We also believe that continuing to be present in the Automotive sector can certainly contribute to the awarding of new projects and represent a further stimulus to the relentless strengthening of our technological skills. This very interesting prospect will also allow to further boost our Core Business, which remains the fundamental and driving force of the Group".

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Marzocchi Pompe is a leading company in the design, production and marketing of high performance gear pumps and motors, which find application in various fields: industrial, mobile and automotive. It closed 2020 with approximately 34 million euros in sales revenue. Founded in 1949, it is controlled by the Marzocchi family, which holds the majority of the shares and is present in the company with Paolo Marzocchi, President, and his son Carlo, in the Technical Area. The CEO Gabriele Bonfiglioli and four other managers are also part of the shareholding structure. The production is entirely made in Italy in the two sites of Casalecchio di Reno (BO) and Zola Predosa (BO). Marzocchi Pompe is present in over 50 countries through an international distribution network.

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Gabriele Bonfiglioli, CEO & IR

ir@marzocchipompe.com

Integrae SIM S.p.A. - Euronext Growth Advisor

Francesco D'Antonio francesco.dantonio@integraesim.it

Luca Comi luca.comi@integraesim.it

CDR Communication - Investor Relations

Paola Buratti (IR) paola.buratti@cdr-communication.it

CDR Communication - Media Relations

Martina Zuccherini (Media) martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

MARZOCCHI POMPE S.P.A.- Direzione e Coordinamento di ABBEY ROAD S.R.L.

Via A. Grazia, 2 - 40069 Zola Predosa (Bo) Italy - Tel (+39) 051/6137511 Fax (+39) 051/592083

Nr. M. Bo 047739 - N.REA 422251 - Registro Imprese /Cod. Fisc. 03285900969 - P.IVA IT 03285900969 - C.S. Euro 6.538.750,00 i.v. e-mail: info@marzocchipompe.com - Web: www.marzocchipompe.com

Disclaimer

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 07:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
