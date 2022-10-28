MAS Gold Corporation: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - MAS Gold Corporation (TSXV: MAS) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

CEO & Director Jim Engdahl will be presenting on November 10th at 2:20 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

