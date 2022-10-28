Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  MAS Gold Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    MAS   CA57457A1057

MAS GOLD CORP.

(MAS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:45 2022-10-28 pm EDT
0.0400 CAD   -11.11%
Mas Gold Corporation : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase
NE
10/25Mas Gold Seeking to Reprice a Warrant Issue
MT
10/25MAS Gold Extends Warrant Exercise Date
AQ
MAS Gold Corporation: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase

10/28/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - MAS Gold Corporation (TSXV: MAS) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

CEO & Director Jim Engdahl will be presenting on November 10th at 2:20 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

MAS Gold Corporation
Laurie Thomas
13063413826
Laurie@masgoldcorp.com
www.masgoldcorp.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
