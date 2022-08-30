MAS Gold : Q3 Financial Statements

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
"James Engdahl"
"Karen Frisky"
James Engdahl
Karen Frisky
CEO
CFO
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
August 25, 2022
1
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
MAS GOLD CORP.
(an exploration stage enterprise)
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Note
Jun 30 2022
Sep 30 2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
398,417
$
742,033
Receivables
254,097
146,215
Prepaid expenses and deposits
386,218
364,128
1,038,732
1,252,376
Exploration and evaluation interests
5
3,926,797
926,797
$
4,965,529
$
2,179,173
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7
362,220
1,731,304
Due to related party
7
420,000
50,000
782,220
1,781,304
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6
31,674,324
23,576,788
Subscriptions received
6
-
2,565,200
Reserve for warrants
6
248,513
248,513
Reserve for options
6
1,620,474
1,286,414
Deficit
(29,360,002)
(27,279,046)
4,183,309
397,869
$
4,965,529
$
2,179,173
On behalf of the Board:
"James Engdahl"
Director "Steven Goldman"
Director
James Engdahl
Steven Goldman
2
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
MAS GOLD CORP.
(an exploration stage enterprise)
STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30
(expressed in Canadian Dollars)
3 months ended June 30
9 months ended June 30
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Exploration and evaluation expenses
5
$
(1,778,809)
$
1,078,976
$
1,039,010
$
3,470,303
Operating and administrative
expenses
Consulting fees
7
51,000
132,044
176,500
187,544
Investor relations
70,883
70,185
167,827
280,485
Office, rent and administration
7
13,701
6,307
38,093
23,722
Professional fees
33,069
14,723
164,908
69,410
Share-based compensation
-
-
334,060
233,525
Transfer agent and listing fees
16,719
1,232
50,774
21,830
Wages
-
-
13,770
44,794
(1,593,437)
1,303,467
1,984,942
4,331,613
Other
Interest expense
2,373
79,418
-
Foreign exchange
8,890
16,596
-
Recovery on flow-through liability
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for
$
the year
1,582,175
(1,303,467)
$
(2,080,956)
$
(4,331,613)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
0.009
$
(0.014)
$
(0.013)
$
(0.046)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
184,684,431
95,022,757
155,293,675
94,386,570
3
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
MAS GOLD CORP.
(an exploration stage enterprise)
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Reserve
Total
Share Capital
Subscriptions
for
Reserve for
Shareholders'
Shares
Amount
Deficit
Received
Warrants
Options
Equity
Balance at
September 30, 2020
49,838,763
$ 19,007,558
$
(20,107,152)
-
$
187,559
$
932,324
$
20,289
-
Private placement
48,009,310
3,060,480
-
-
-
-
3,060,480
Flow through share
premium
-
(1,957)
-
-
-
-
(1,957)
Option exercise
187,500
19,375
-
-
-
-
19,375
Warrant exercise
3,096,667
254,100
-
-
-
-
254,100
Share issue costs
-
(175,667)
-
-
-
-
(175,667)
Share based
compensation
-
-
-
-
-
233,525
233,525
Net loss for the year
-
-
(4,331,613)
-
-
-
(4,331,613)
Balance at
June 30, 2021
101,132,240
$ 22,163,889
$
(24,438,765)
$ -
$
187,559
$
1,165,850
$ (921,468)
Balance at
September 30, 2021
116,482,240
$ 23,576,788
$
(27,279,046)
$ 2,565,200
$
248,513
$
1,286,414
$ 397,869
Property acquisition
30,000,000
3,000,000
-
-
-
-
3,000,000
Warrant exercise
28,174,718
3,030,936
--
(2,565,200)
-
-
465,736
Share-based
compensation
334,060
334,060
Private placement
25,937,500
2,066,600
-
-
-
-
2,066,600
Net loss for the year
-
-
(2,080,956)
-
-
-
(2,080,956)
-
Balance at
June 30, 2022
200,594,458
$ 31,674,324
$
(29,360,002)
$ -
$
248,513
$
1,620,474
$
4,183,309
4
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
MAS Gold Corporation published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 20:59:05 UTC.