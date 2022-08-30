Log in
    MAS   CA57457A1057

MAS GOLD CORP.

(MAS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:22 2022-08-30 am EDT
0.0700 CAD    0.00%
MAS Gold : Q3 Financial Statements

08/30/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
MAS GOLD CORP.

(an exploration stage enterprise)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

"James Engdahl"

"Karen Frisky"

James Engdahl

Karen Frisky

CEO

CFO

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

August 25, 2022

1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

MAS GOLD CORP.

(an exploration stage enterprise)

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Note

Jun 30 2022

Sep 30 2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

398,417

$

742,033

Receivables

254,097

146,215

Prepaid expenses and deposits

386,218

364,128

1,038,732

1,252,376

Exploration and evaluation interests

5

3,926,797

926,797

$

4,965,529

$

2,179,173

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

7

362,220

1,731,304

Due to related party

7

420,000

50,000

782,220

1,781,304

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6

31,674,324

23,576,788

Subscriptions received

6

-

2,565,200

Reserve for warrants

6

248,513

248,513

Reserve for options

6

1,620,474

1,286,414

Deficit

(29,360,002)

(27,279,046)

4,183,309

397,869

$

4,965,529

$

2,179,173

On behalf of the Board:

"James Engdahl"

Director "Steven Goldman"

Director

James Engdahl

Steven Goldman

2

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

MAS GOLD CORP.

(an exploration stage enterprise)

STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

(expressed in Canadian Dollars)

3 months ended June 30

9 months ended June 30

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Exploration and evaluation expenses

5

$

(1,778,809)

$

1,078,976

$

1,039,010

$

3,470,303

Operating and administrative

expenses

Consulting fees

7

51,000

132,044

176,500

187,544

Investor relations

70,883

70,185

167,827

280,485

Office, rent and administration

7

13,701

6,307

38,093

23,722

Professional fees

33,069

14,723

164,908

69,410

Share-based compensation

-

-

334,060

233,525

Transfer agent and listing fees

16,719

1,232

50,774

21,830

Wages

-

-

13,770

44,794

(1,593,437)

1,303,467

1,984,942

4,331,613

Other

Interest expense

2,373

79,418

-

Foreign exchange

8,890

16,596

-

Recovery on flow-through liability

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for

$

the year

1,582,175

(1,303,467)

$

(2,080,956)

$

(4,331,613)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

0.009

$

(0.014)

$

(0.013)

$

(0.046)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

184,684,431

95,022,757

155,293,675

94,386,570

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

MAS GOLD CORP.

(an exploration stage enterprise)

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Reserve

Total

Share Capital

Subscriptions

for

Reserve for

Shareholders'

Shares

Amount

Deficit

Received

Warrants

Options

Equity

Balance at

September 30, 2020

49,838,763

$ 19,007,558

$

(20,107,152)

-

$

187,559

$

932,324

$

20,289

-

Private placement

48,009,310

3,060,480

-

-

-

-

3,060,480

Flow through share

premium

-

(1,957)

-

-

-

-

(1,957)

Option exercise

187,500

19,375

-

-

-

-

19,375

Warrant exercise

3,096,667

254,100

-

-

-

-

254,100

Share issue costs

-

(175,667)

-

-

-

-

(175,667)

Share based

compensation

-

-

-

-

-

233,525

233,525

Net loss for the year

-

-

(4,331,613)

-

-

-

(4,331,613)

Balance at

June 30, 2021

101,132,240

$ 22,163,889

$

(24,438,765)

$ -

$

187,559

$

1,165,850

$ (921,468)

Balance at

September 30, 2021

116,482,240

$ 23,576,788

$

(27,279,046)

$ 2,565,200

$

248,513

$

1,286,414

$ 397,869

Property acquisition

30,000,000

3,000,000

-

-

-

-

3,000,000

Warrant exercise

28,174,718

3,030,936

--

(2,565,200)

-

-

465,736

Share-based

compensation

334,060

334,060

Private placement

25,937,500

2,066,600

-

-

-

-

2,066,600

Net loss for the year

-

-

(2,080,956)

-

-

-

(2,080,956)

-

Balance at

June 30, 2022

200,594,458

$ 31,674,324

$

(29,360,002)

$ -

$

248,513

$

1,620,474

$

4,183,309

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MAS Gold Corporation published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 20:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
