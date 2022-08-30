MAS Gold : Q3 MD&A

This Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to supplement the Company's financial statements and notes thereto for the period ended June 30, 2022. This report is as at
August 26, 2022.
All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
The above referenced financial statements and the Company's other public filings can be found on SEDAR at (www.sedar.com).
INTRODUCTION
The MD&A has been prepared by management and reviewed and approved for distribution by the Board of Directors on August 26, 2022. The following discussion of performance, financial condition and future prospects should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The information provided herein supplements but does not form part of the financial statements.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION
Certain information included in this MD&A contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, in respect of the Company's priorities, plans and strategies and the Company's anticipated financial and operating performance and prospects. All statements and information, other than statements of historical fact, included in or incorporated by reference into this MD&A are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future. Such forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words and expressions or the negative thereof. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which such forward-looking statements and information are based will occur or, even if they do occur, will result in the performance, events or results expected. This information speaks only as of the date of this MD&A. In particular, this MD&A contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following:
potential receipt of regulatory approvals, permits and licenses and treatment under governmental regulatory regimes;
the estimates of the Company's mineral resources;
expectations of market prices and costs; and
exploration, development and expansion plans and objectives.
We caution readers of this MD&A not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information contained herein, which are not a guarantee of performance, events or results and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information. These factors include: changes in priorities, plans, strategies and prospects; general economic, industry, business and market conditions; changes in law; the ability to
implement business plans and strategies, and to pursue business opportunities; potential legal and regulatory claims, proceedings and investigations; disruptions or changes in the credit or securities markets; inflationary pressures; and various other events, conditions or circumstances that could disrupt the Company's priorities, plans, strategies and prospects.
Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements and information involve risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set out above and as detailed in MAS Gold's continuous disclosure and other filings with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements and information that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the above-stated date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated event, except as otherwise required by applicable legislations.
THE COMPANY
MAS Gold Corp. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company", "MAS" or "MAS Gold") is a mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold exploration on its 100% held Preview-North, Greywacke, Elizabeth Lake and Henry Lake properties in north central Saskatchewan.
LA RONGE GOLD SOUTH JOINT VENTURE and LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST GOLDEN BAND
On June 29, 2012 the MAS Gold entered into the La Ronge South Gold Joint Venture ("LRSG JV" or "Joint Venture" or "JV Agreement") with Golden Band Resources Inc. (Golden Band), which at the time was actively mining in the belt. The comprehensive agreement was negotiated to include the Greywacke Lake, Preview Lake and North Lake properties with ownership struck at 50/50 and claims held by both parties incorporated into the JV.
In 2014 Golden Band suspended its mining operations in the region and declared bankruptcy. In a court ordered debt restructuring effective July 22nd, 2016, all the assets of Golden Band were acquired by Procon Resources Inc., its largest creditor.
After years of non-compliance by Golden Band to the terms of the LRGS JV and Golden Band's repeated failure to fund its share of costs, MAS Gold issued notice to Golden Band on January 8, 2020, informing them that their interest in the JV had been reduced below 10%, and thus convertible to a 2.5% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR). In 2021 MAS Gold initiated binding arbitration proceedings in accordance with the Saskatchewan Arbitration Act, 1992.
The April 16, 2021 binding decision of the Arbitrator concluded that MAS Gold had met the terms of the LRGS JV and subsequently ruled that Golden Band was reduced to a 2.5% NSR holding and that 100% titles to all Joint Venture claims be transferred to MAS Gold. MAS Gold has the right to purchase the full 2.5% NSR for $1,000,000. Other than the terms of the NSR, the LRGS JV is dissolved.
All claims previously subject to the LRGS JV have all been transferred 100% MAS Gold.
HIGHLIGHTS AND OVERALL PERFORMANCE and UPDATE OF EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
The Company is focused on identifying and developing structurally hosted gold mineralization along the northeast trending, Paleoproterozoic Trans-Hudson Orogenic Belt (THOB) in north central Saskatchewan. The THOB is comprised of amphibolite metamorphosed supracrustal rocks that are well known to host gold and VMS base metals deposits. In the La Ronge region, informally known as
the La Ronge Greenstone Belt, these include the currently operating Seabee-Santoy gold mine of SSR Mining Inc. and the past producing Contact Lake, Roy Lloyd, Jolu and Komis gold mines and Anglo Rouyn copper (±gold) mine.
In the La Ronge Greenstone Belt, MAS Gold holds 100% title to mineral claims totaling 35,175.6 hectares (ha; 86,920.8 acres) in four properties spaced along roughly 200 kilometres (km) of the favourable island and magmatic arc assemblages represented by the La Ronge, Kisseynew and Glennie Domains:
Preview-North Host to North Lake gold deposit, Preview SW Deposit, Contact Lake Gold Deposit (also known as the Bakos Gold Deposit), Point gold deposit and Adit Zone (Preview North Zone) Deposits.
100% MAS, subject to a 2.5% NSR; total area: 12,871 ha (31,804 acres). (published Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Updates, North Lake and Greywacke North Gold Projects, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada.; Godden, S, Thomas, D. Tupper, D., 2021)
North Lake Deposit
A 2% NSR royalty is retained by 1542651 Energy Ltd., with respect to mineral production on Mineral Claim CBS 7396 (on which the North Lake deposit is located), to which a buy-back provision to 1% on payment of C$1,000,000 applies.
Pursuant to the terms of the now defunct LRSG JV agreement with Golden Band Resources Inc. ("Golden Band"), once a party's interest is diluted below 10% that party will automatically be converted to a 2.5% NSR royalty position (with respect to production on any impacted mineral claims, including Mineral Claim CBS 7396) and the properties will revert to the non-diluted party (i.e. the Company), with a buy-out provision for a cash payment of C$1,000,000 in total (published Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Updates, North Lake and Greywacke North Gold Projects, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada.; Godden, S, Thomas, D. Tupper, D., 2021).
Recent drill work programs: 2019; 2021 and January-March 2022.
Geological and Geochemical surveys June - August 2022
Preview SW Deposit
Host to Preview SW gold deposit (published Technical Report, Preview SW Gold Project, La Ronge, Saskatchewan.; effective Simpson 2016).
Recent drill work programs: 2016, 2018 and March 2022.
Contact Lake Gold Deposit
Host to Contact Lake gold deposit and the historic Contact Lake Mine decommissioned in 1999.
Contact Lake historical production includes 1,0006,673 tonnes at 6.16 gram per tonne gold and recovered 190,088 ounces Au (Cameco Corporation Contact Lake Operation, Final Report, Leniuk, G., B. Bharadwaj, G. Alderman & R. Wyka, 1999).
No recent work has been completed on the property.
Greywacke Lake Host to the high-grade Greywacke North gold deposit (published Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Updates, North Lake and Greywacke North Gold Projects, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada.; Godden, S, Thomas, D. Tupper, 2021 D.) and associated occurrences (Greywacke South, Lyons Zone).
Recent drill work programs: 2014, February-March 2021.
100% MAS, subject to various NSR's; 16,078 ha (39,729 acres).
Elizabeth Lake Historical drill defined, Besshi-stylecopper-gold deposit.
Recent work program: 2021.
100% MAS, subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR); total area: 3,553 ha (8,781 acres).
Henry Lake Situated at the northeast part of La Ronge Gold Belt the Henry Lake prospect is host to numerous high-grade gold showings and soil anomalies.
Geology and geochemical survey: August 2021.
100 % MAS; 1,672 ha (4,134 acres).
Since December 2019, the Company has undertaken acquisition, exploration and financing activities as follows:
Acquisitions
On January 8, 2020, upon completion of its 2019 work programs on the Preview-North
Property, MAS Gold delivered to Golden Band notice that Golden Band's joint venture interest has been diluted to a 2.5% net smelter royalty position. On April 15, 2021, the Company was universally successful in the binding arbitration involving its former joint venture partner, Golden Band Resources Corp. ("GBN") confirming that Golden Band has been reduced to a 2.5% NSR interest in the Greywacke Lake Property and North Lake Deposit, of which MAS Gold is now the titled 100% owner.
On February 11, 2021 the Company optioned three claims totaling 1,462.6 ha that are contiguous to the Greywacke Lake Property.MAS Gold acquired a 100% interest in the new mineral dispositions by issuing to Eagle Plains Resource Ltd. a total of 300,000 MAS Gold common shares and made a cash payment of $1,500. Eagle Plains is entitled to a royalty of 2% of net smelter returns with a buyback to 1% upon payment of $CDN 1,000,000.
On September 13, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with the
Government of Saskatchewan to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 463 hectares including the former producing Contact Lake Gold Mine operated from 1994 to 1997.
On March 31, 2022, the Company announces that, they have completed the sale by Comstock of 100% of its interest in its Preview SW Gold Project and property ("Preview SW Property") to MAS Gold in consideration of the issuance of 30,000,000 common shares in
MAS Gold (the "Consideration Shares").
On March 25, 2020, the Company published the maiden North Lake Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. of `14,1100,000 tonnes grading 0.92 grams gold per tonne (g Au/t) for a total 417,000 contained ounces (oz) gold (Thomas, March 1, 2020; see MAS News Release of March 25, 2020).
On April 27, 2020 the company presented preliminary metallurgical test results for samples composited from Point deposit drill core material that suggest the Point mineralized material is likely extremely amenable processing methods using either cyanidation or floatation processing methods, and likely amenable to blending with North Lake mineralized material for processing.
On March 22, 2021 the Company completed a 15 hole, 2,912.9 metre drill program at its Greywacke Lake Property and a 10 hole, 2,501.5 metre drill program at its Preview North Lake Property.
In April 2021, the Company undertook a work program at the Elizabeth Lake Property. Crews re-logged and resampled historical Elizabeth Lake core stored at the Saskatchewan
Geological Survey's Precambrian Geoscience Laboratory in La Ronge. In addition, historical VTEM geophysical data was reassessed.
On May 3, 2021, the Company initiated a Preliminary Economic Assessment study on the Greywacke North and North Lake gold projects.
In June 2021 began a field program on its Preview-North Property that includes 3,290m of core drilling at the North Lake deposit, and geological, prospecting and rock and soil geochemical surveys of known showing areas. An airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey was also contracted for the Preview North and Greywacke Lake Properties to provide accurate topographic control related to the PEA work.
The company contracted CanNorth Environmental of Saskatoon to undertake environmental assessments of the Greywacke Lake and Preview-North properties, focusing on the Greywacke North and North Lake deposit areas.
In August 2021, the Company completed geological and surface rock and soil geochmical survey work at the Henry Lake Property.
In December 2021, the Company release its updated mineral resource update on the North Lake and Greywacke North gold deposits. The North Lake deposit hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 18,100,000 t grading 0.85 g/t Au, for 494,000 contained ounces of gold. The Greywacke North deposit has a combined open pit and underground Indicated Mineral Resource of 645,000 t averaging 4.90 g/t Au for 101,000 insitu ounces of gold (600,000 t at 4.89 g/t Au, and 45,000t at 5.03 g/t Au, respectively), plus a combined open pit and underground Inferred Mineral Resource of 410,000 t averaging 4.12 g/t Au for 55,000 insitu ounces of gold (35,000 t at 1.97 g/t Au and 375,000 t at 4.33 g/t Au, respectively) (Godden, S, Thomas, D. Tupper, D. Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Updates, North Lake and Greywacke North Gold Projects, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan, Canada.; effective date December 1, 2021)*.
