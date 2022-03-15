Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. MAS P.L.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSP   VGG5884M1041

MAS P.L.C.

(MSP)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-13
19.9 ZAR   -1.00%
12:12pMAS P L C : Dealing in securities by a director of the company
PU
03/07MAS P L C : Results presentation and company profile
PU
03/07MAS P L C : Dividend for the six-month period to 31 December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

MAS P L C : Dealing in securities by a director of the company

03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
MAS P.L.C. Registered in Malta Registration number C99355 JSE share code: MSP ISIN: VGG5884M1041

LEI code: 213800T1TZPGQ7HS4Q13 ("MAS" or "the Company" or "the Group")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the acceptance of a loan to acquire scheme shares pursuant to the MAS Share Purchase Scheme (the "Loan" and "Share Scheme" respectively).

Dan accepted the Loan to acquire scheme shares in terms of the Share Scheme through a subsidiary of the Group, which represents an associate of the Executive Director by virtue of his indirect beneficial interest in the subsidiary:

Name of Director:

Dan-Aurelian Petrisor

Transaction date:

14 March 2022

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Number of securities:

235 000

Price per security*:

ZAR 19.00364

Total value of transaction / loan:

ZAR 4 465 855.40

Nature of transaction:

Off-market acceptance of scheme shares offered in terms

of the Share Scheme

Nature and extent of Director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal received:

Yes

*The price of the scheme shares, being the 5-day volume weighted average price of a share on the JSE immediately preceding the date on which the scheme shares were offered to the participant, was determined on 9 March 2022.

15 March 2022

For further information please contact:

Leon Allison, MAS P.L.C.

+ 27 82 307 3667

Dan Petrisor, MAS P.L.C.

+ 40 741 184 921

Java Capital, JSE Sponsor

+ 27 11 722 3050

Disclaimer

MAS Real Estate Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:11:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
