MAS P L C : Dealing in securities by a director of the company

MAS P.L.C. Registered in Malta Registration number C99355 JSE share code: MSP ISIN: VGG5884M1041

LEI code: 213800T1TZPGQ7HS4Q13 ("MAS" or "the Company" or "the Group")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the acceptance of a loan to acquire scheme shares pursuant to the MAS Share Purchase Scheme (the "Loan" and "Share Scheme" respectively).

Dan accepted the Loan to acquire scheme shares in terms of the Share Scheme through a subsidiary of the Group, which represents an associate of the Executive Director by virtue of his indirect beneficial interest in the subsidiary:

Name of Director: Dan-Aurelian Petrisor Transaction date: 14 March 2022 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Number of securities: 235 000 Price per security*: ZAR 19.00364 Total value of transaction / loan: ZAR 4 465 855.40 Nature of transaction: Off-market acceptance of scheme shares offered in terms of the Share Scheme Nature and extent of Director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes

*The price of the scheme shares, being the 5-day volume weighted average price of a share on the JSE immediately preceding the date on which the scheme shares were offered to the participant, was determined on 9 March 2022.