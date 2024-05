Masafat for Specialised Transport PSC is a Jordan-based transportation company, which specializes primarily in raw and constructions materials transportation, such as chemicals, sand, cement, water, ready mix concrete, concrete blocks and other related products. The Company operates a range of transportation vehicles, such as transit mixers, dump trucks, general cargo flat bed trucks, containers handling flat bed trucks, cement silos and water tankers. Masafat for Specialised Transport Co PLC operates through a network of 12 operation centers across Jordan, namely Al Aqaba, Irbid, Sahab, Al Zarqa, Al Bayader, Shifa, Bedran, Qastal, Al Ghor, Al Karak, Al Qatrana and Maan, including its head office in Amman. The Company’s subsidiary Jordanian Crushers and Construction Equipment and Machinery Supply Company, operates in sand and quarries.