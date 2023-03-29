Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Masafat for Specialised Transport Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   JO3124311015

MASAFAT FOR SPECIALISED TRANSPORT COMPANY

(MSFT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.5200 JOD    0.00%
04:46aMasafat For Specialised Transport : G.a (msft) 2023 03 29
PU
02/15Masafat for Specialised Transport Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/06Masafat For Specialised Transport : Board Of Directors Decision-(MSFT)-2023-02-06
PU
Summary 
Summary

Masafat for Specialised Transport : G.A (MSFT) 2023 03 29

03/29/2023 | 04:46am EDT
MASAFAT FOR SPECIALISED TRANSPORT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: MASAFAT FOR SPECIALISED TRANSPORT

Date: 29-03-2023 11:08:18 AM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺺﺼﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻓﺎﺴﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 11:08:18 2023-03-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of MASAFAT FOR SPECIALISED TRANSPORT cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 11:00 on 19-04-2023 at ZOOM to discuss the following matters:

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺺﺼﺨﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻘﻨﻠﻟ ﺕﺎﻓﺎﺴﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ZOOM ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04 :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 21-04-2022

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Specifying the profits that the Board of Directors proposes to distribute and specifying the reserves and allocations' which the Law and the Company's Memorandum of Association stipulate its deduction

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻳ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺑﺭﻷﺍ ﺔﺒﺴﻧ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺺﻧ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺼﺼﺨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺕﺎﻃﺎﻴﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻄﺘﻗﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻘﻟﺍ

4 ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ%

%4 ﺡﺎﺑﺭﺍ ﻊﻳﺯﻮﺗ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

MASAFAT FOR SPECIALISED TRANSPORT

1.

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ 171 ) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ) ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ .

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺭﻮﻣﺍ ﺔﻳﺍ .1 ( 171 ) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ . ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻧﺎﻗ ﻦﻣ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Ahmad Jameel Tawfeeq Yaseen

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Ahmad Jameel Tawfeeq Yaseen :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

Masafat for Specialized Transport PSC published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 08:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 27,4 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net income 2022 1,07 M 1,51 M 1,51 M
Net Debt 2022 8,22 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,59x
Yield 2022 9,09%
Capitalization 9,81 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float 41,0%
Chart MASAFAT FOR SPECIALISED TRANSPORT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Masafat for Specialised Transport Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Makram Khalil Ibrahim Al-Alami General Manager & Director
Ahmed Jameel Yassin Chief Financial Officer
Marwan Jamil Eisa Al-Mouasher Chairman
Mohammed Al Mamoon Yaqoub M. Al Kaswani Operations Manager
Jacques Nicolas Yacoub Qattan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASAFAT FOR SPECIALISED TRANSPORT COMPANY18.18%14
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.17.00%36 803
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-1.76%17 565
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.15.29%9 894
SAIA, INC.31.53%7 298
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.7.91%6 319
