Masan Group Corp is a Vietnam-based company engaged in the food processing industry. Through its various subsidiaries and affiliates, it is involved in food and drinks manufacturing, trading and distribution; meat value chain activities including pig farming and meat processing; mining and mineral processing; consumer products retailing and others. Its products include fish sauce, soya sauce, chili sauce and other condiments, instant noodles, processed meat, energy drinks, coffee, bottled water, beer and household items like detergent. Under the mining segment, the Company processes tungsten, fluorspar and bismuth. It owns the Vinmart supermarket chain and Vinmart+ convenience store chain under its consumer products retailing segment.