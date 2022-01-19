Masan : MSN FY2021 Earnings Release

WCM's EBITDA improved by VND2,334 billion to VND1,100 billion in FY2021, versus an EBITDA loss of VND1,234 billion in FY2020. Continuous EBITDA improvement throughout FY2021 led to break even NPAT

Masan MEATLife ("MML") grew net revenue by 17.2% YoY in FY2021, or by 26.9% if taking into account only first 11 months of feed sales in FY2020. Notably, MML's meat franchise grew 71.0% YoY in FY2021. Masan

MCH's net revenue grew YoY by 20.0% and 32.3% in FY2021 and 4Q2021, respectively, to reach VND28,764 billion and VND10,070 billion, respectively.

WCM's net revenue was VND30.9 trillion in FY2021, relatively flat YoY despite starting 2021 with 618 less locations than at the start of 2020. While

Ho Chi Minh City, 19 January 2022 - Masan Group Corporation (HOSE: MSN, "Masan" or the "Company"), today announced its preliminary management and unaudited 2021 financial results1for the fourth quarter ("4Q2021") and financial year ("FY2021").

MASAN GROUP CORPORATION

Masan Group Corporation ("Masan" or the "Company") believes in doing well by doing good. The Company's mission is to provide better products and services to the 100 million people of Vietnam so that they can pay less for their daily essentials. Masan aims to achieve this by driving productivity with technological innovations, trusted brands, and focusing on fewer but bigger opportunities that impact the most lives.

Masan Group's member companies and associates are industry leaders in branded fast moving consumer goods, branded meat, modern retail, F&B retail, financial services, telecommunications, and value-add chemical processing, altogether representing segments of Vietnam's economy that are experiencing the most transformational growth.

CONTACTS:

Investors/Analysts

Tanveer Gill

T: +84 28 6256 3862

tanveer@msn.masangroup.com

Media

Van Pham

T: +84 28 6256 3862

pr@msn.masangroup.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Masan's expectations, intentions or strategies that may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward -looking statements, including Masan's expectations, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Masan's control, which may cause Masan's actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements to be

materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward -looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions, future events or promises of future performance.

2