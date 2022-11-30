Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Masan Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSN   VN000000MSN4

MASAN GROUP CORPORATION

(MSN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-28
99000.00 VND   +1.85%
04:28aMasan : Successfully Draws Down USD600 Million from the International Bank Market, Strengthening its Balance Sheet in a Challenging Capital Raising Environment
PU
04:28aMasan : draws down $600 mln from the international lenders
PU
11/22Masan Group Corporation Approves Plan for Bond Private Placement with Total Value of Issue Up to VND 1,700 Billion
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Masan : Successfully Draws Down USD600 Million from the International Bank Market, Strengthening its Balance Sheet in a Challenging Capital Raising Environment

11/30/2022 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
November 29, 2022
Masan Group Successfully Draws Down USD600 Million from the International Bank Market, Strengthening its Balance Sheet in a Challenging Capital Raising Environment

Ho Chi Minh City, 29 November 2022 - Masan Group Corporation (HOSE: MSN, "Masan" or the "Company", today announced the successful full disbursement of its USD600 million syndicated loan (the "Transaction"), an underwritten transaction which was oversubscribed by 37 international lenders. The Transaction was arranged by BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank. Transactions highlights include:

  • The USD600 million Transaction is the largest ever 5 year offshore syndicated loan in Vietnam's private corporate sector.

    • The loan is priced at 2.9% over the U.S Dollar Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR"), or approximately 6.7% per annum, with margin over the reference rate improving by 35 basis points compared to the USD200 million syndicated loan completed in 2020. This improvement is considerable given that the recent Transaction is for a 5-year loan versus a the 3-year tenor of 2020 loan, which was completed during a lower interest rate environment.

    • While less expensive, the increase in U.S. Dollar borrowing has introduced greater foreign exchange risk. As per internal policy, the Company will actively monitor and assess the right time for entering into hedging transactions to mitigate market risks while maintaining optimal cost of capital.

  • Improved credit terms and overall strong access to capital reflect improving business fundamentals in Masan's core consumer and retail businesses.

    • Since the establishment of The CrownX ("TCX") at the end of 2019, Masan's integrated consumer-retail platform that consolidates WinCommerce ("WCM") and Masan Consumer Holding ("MCH"), the Company has been able to materially improve TCX' cash flow generation.

    • TCX's EBITDA in 2022 is expected to grow by 3x versus 2019 (assuming full year consolidation of both WCM and MCH) with EBITDA margin improving to 13.4% from 5.5% during the same period, mainly driven by the turnaround of the retail business under Masan's stewardship. WCM's EBITDA margin is expected to improve by approximately 11% in 2022 compared to 2019.

  • Stronger business performance and expansion of retail network profitably have been recognized by other debt providers and international partners.

    • The recent issuance of VND1,700 billion bonds with tenor 5 years in November 2022, subscribed by well-known multinational investors managing high-AUM bond funds in Vietnam, and

    • VND2,500 billion in other domestic bonds issued in 2022. The tenor of all of the bonds issued in 2022 are 5 years, longer than the typical 3-year tenor of similar corporate bonds in the market, helping to lengthen the company's debt schedule.

  • The Company maintains a sustainable leverage ratio and liquidity position given its ability to attract both international and local investors.

    • The new debts will not significantly affect the leverage ratio of the company while increasing the liquidity significantly thanks to higher duration and improved operating performance.

    • Up to November 2022, the company has not only fully repaid all of 2022 debt services of VND6,915 billion but also early repaid VND6,660 billion of debt maturing in 2023.


MASAN GROUP CORPORATION

Masan Group Corporation ("Masan" or the "Company") believes in doing well by doing good. The Company's mission is to provide better products and services to the 100 million people of Vietnam, so that they can pay less for their daily essentials. Masan aims to achieve this by driving productivity with technological innovations, trusted brands, and focusing on fewer but bigger opportunities that impact the most lives.

Masan Group's member companies and associates are industry leaders in branded fast moving consumer goods, branded meat, modern retail, F&B retail, financial services, telecommunications, and value-add chemical processing, altogether representing segments of Vietnam's economy that are experiencing the most transformational growth.


CONTACTS:

Investors/Analysts

Phu Duong

T: +84 28 6256 3862

E: [email protected]


Media

Van Pham

T: +84 28 6256 3862

E: [email protected]


This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Masan's expectations, intentions or strategies that may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements, including Masan's expectations, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Masan's control, which may cause Masan's actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions, future events or promises of future performance.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Ma San Group Corporation published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 09:23:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MASAN GROUP CORPORATION
04:28aMasan : Successfully Draws Down USD600 Million from the International Bank Market, Strengt..
PU
04:28aMasan : draws down $600 mln from the international lenders
PU
11/22Masan Group Corporation Approves Plan for Bond Private Placement with Total Value of Is..
CI
11/14Masan : ambition to turn Vietnam into a Tungsten recycling technology centre
PU
10/31Masan Group Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
10/29Masan : Despite challenging environment, Masan's core profit grows by 40%
PU
10/28Masan Group Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
10/27Masan : MSN 9M2022 Earnings Release
PU
09/15Masan : Singapore Deputy PM visits Masan Group's WIN store
PU
09/09Masan : launches WINLife “Is All You Need” ecosystem and opens 27 multi-utilit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 80 651 B 3 258 M 3 258 M
Net income 2022 5 332 B 215 M 215 M
Net Debt 2022 39 340 B 1 589 M 1 589 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 140 949 B 5 694 M 5 694 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 32 227
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart MASAN GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Masan Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASAN GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 99 000,00 VND
Average target price 124 500,20 VND
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danny Le General Director
Hung Nguyen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Quang Dang Nguyen Chairman
Nam Thieu Nguyen Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Yen Hoang Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASAN GROUP CORPORATION-30.53%5 694
NESTLÉ S.A.-10.94%330 687
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.39%90 336
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY42.70%52 873
GENERAL MILLS, INC.23.08%49 222
THE HERSHEY COMPANY20.24%47 708