Masan : launches WINLife “Is All You Need” ecosystem and opens 27 multi-utility stores

September 09, 2022

Masan Group Corporation on September 9 announced the launch of WINLife, the one-stop shop ecosystem that provides consumers with a convenient and seamless offline-to-online experience.

The WINLife ecosystem is Masan's next breakthrough to enhance customer experience via its consumer tech platform.

"During the past three years, besides restructuring WinMart/WinMart+ to become a profitable retail platform, Masan has taken steps to pioneer multi-utility retail models to meet the ever-evolving consumer demand. With the message "WIN is all you need", we are proud to launch the WINLife ecosystem, a destination of strong brands with outstanding quality made by Vietnamese to serve Vietnamese consumers," said a representative of Masan Group.

Initially, Masan established a chain of 27 WIN stores at prime locations in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. WINLife serves essential daily use items, ranging from grocery (WinMart+), financial services (Techcombank), pharmacy (Dr. Win), F&B (Phuc Long) to telecommunication services (Reddi). In 2022, Masan plans to launch up to 100 WIN stores nationwide.

WIN stores bring a modern and convenient shopping space with youthful and fresh colours. The store's design is inspired by Western European architectural style, consulted by French architects of Malherbe, the Paris-based architecture firm that has designed numerous showrooms for famous brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Huawei. With an impressive design and high-quality products and services, WIN stores offer international quality shopping experiences to Vietnamese consumers.

The highlight of the WIN stores is one main counter that is designed 360 degrees and a central payment zone to make payments more convenient and quicker. Besides the traditional payment method at the counter, consumers can order and pay for Phuc Long items at the O-Zone, a cashless payment area, integrating offline and online to increase the convenient shopping experience for consumers.

By serving multi-utility at only one destination, WIN stores will help consumers save time and enjoy high-quality products and services at a cheaper cost for daily essential consumption needs.

At the first 27 WIN stores, Masan also introduces the WIN membership programme with exclusive benefits: After successful membership registration, WIN members will receive an immediate discount of 50 per cent, up to VND50000 ($2) on their first bill, a free welcome drink from Phuc Long, and up to 20 per cent off daily essential grocery.

In addition, WIN members will be able to enjoy healthcare solutions from Dr. Win, such as essential family medical kits, health insurance packages based on spending at WIN, and a weekly health counselling programme. These unique features make Dr. Win stand out from other pharmacies in the market.

The WIN Membership programme will soon be scaled up to more than 3,000 WinCommerce supermarkets and minimarkets and integrated with dual financial solutions and benefits provided by Masan and Techcombank.