Masan : Alibaba, partners invest $400 mln in retail arm of Vietnam's Masan

HANOI, May 18 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd and partners have invested $400
million in the retail unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Masan
Group Corp, Masan said on Tuesday.
The consortium, which includes Alibaba Group and Baring
Private Equity Asia, has paid for a 5.5% stake in Masan's retail
arm, The CrownX, the company said in a statement.
The CrownX, founded in 2019, is valued under the deal at
$6.9 billion, equivalent to $93.50 a share, the statement said.
Parent company Masan will hold 80.2% of retail unit.
The deal will expand Alibaba's presence in Southeast Asia
after its $4 billion investment in e-commerce firm Lazada in
2018.
"The CrownX will work closely with Lazada to accelerate our
digital transformation into an 'all-in-one' platform to serve
consumers' both offline and online purchases," Masan said in the
statement.
The company said it was in talks with other investors on an
additional investment of between $300 million to $400 million in
The CrownX with that deal expected to close in 2021.
Masan shares opened up 5.57% on Tuesday to 110,000 dong
after the announcement, giving the company a market
capitalisation at $5.3 billion.
