Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Vietnam
  4. Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
  5. Masan Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSN   VN000000MSN4

MASAN GROUP CORPORATION

(MSN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Masan : Alibaba, partners invest $400 mln in retail arm of Vietnam's Masan

05/17/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, May 18 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and partners have invested $400 million in the retail unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp, Masan said on Tuesday.

The consortium, which includes Alibaba Group and Baring Private Equity Asia, has paid for a 5.5% stake in Masan's retail arm, The CrownX, the company said in a statement.

The CrownX, founded in 2019, is valued under the deal at $6.9 billion, equivalent to $93.50 a share, the statement said. Parent company Masan will hold 80.2% of retail unit.

The deal will expand Alibaba's presence in Southeast Asia after its $4 billion investment in e-commerce firm Lazada in 2018.

"The CrownX will work closely with Lazada to accelerate our digital transformation into an 'all-in-one' platform to serve consumers' both offline and online purchases," Masan said in the statement.

The company said it was in talks with other investors on an additional investment of between $300 million to $400 million in The CrownX with that deal expected to close in 2021.

Masan shares opened up 5.57% on Tuesday to 110,000 dong after the announcement, giving the company a market capitalisation at $5.3 billion. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MASAN GROUP CORPORATION
05/17ALIBABA  : partners invest $400 million in retail arm of Vietnam's Masan
RE
05/17MASAN  : Alibaba, partners invest $400 mln in retail arm of Vietnam's Masan
RE
05/17Alibaba Consortium Investing $400 Million in Retail Arm of Vietnam's Masan
DJ
04/29MASAN  : MSN 1Q21 Earning Release
PU
04/06MARKET CHATTER : SK Group to Acquire Over 16% Stake in Vietnam's VinCommerce for..
MT
04/05South Korea's SK Group buys 16.3% stake in Vietnam's VinCommerce for $410 mil..
RE
03/08EARTHASIA INTERNATIONAL  : Shares Slump 15% on Issue of Nearly 6 Million Shares ..
MT
2020SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets climb as virus spread slows; Singapore lead..
RE
2019Vingroup, Masan to form Vietnam's biggest retail company
RE
2018Southeast Asia stocks - Most fall; Thailand plunges in fifth straight losing ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 95 770 B 4 118 M 4 118 M
Net income 2021 2 300 B 98,9 M 98,9 M
Net Debt 2021 51 550 B 2 217 M 2 217 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 122 402 B 5 296 M 5 263 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 37 285
Free-Float 34,1%
Chart MASAN GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Masan Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASAN GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 99 200,00 VND
Last Close Price 104 200,00 VND
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Danny Le General Director
Hung Nguyen Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Quang Dang Nguyen Chairman
Nam Thieu Nguyen Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Yen Hoang Nguyen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MASAN GROUP CORPORATION21.60%5 495
NESTLÉ S.A.4.39%339 438
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.67%87 612
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-24.90%66 511
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY26.17%53 488
DANONE8.43%45 389