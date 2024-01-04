EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2024
Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte
