04.01.2024 / 13:22 CET/CEST
Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2024
Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Company: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG
Industriestraße 8-12
78559 Gosheim
Germany
Internet: www.hermle.de

 
