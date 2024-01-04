EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 19, 2024
Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte
|English
|Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG
|Industriestraße 8-12
|78559 Gosheim
|Germany
|www.hermle.de
