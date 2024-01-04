EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.01.2024 / 13:27 CET/CEST
Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 19, 2024
Address: https://www.hermle.de/finanzberichte

Language: English
Company: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG
Industriestraße 8-12
78559 Gosheim
Germany
Internet: www.hermle.de

 
