Masco : BEHR Paint, Katy Perry and Spotify Give Design a New Rhythm with 'Music in Color' Experience

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint Company has tapped singer-songwriter Katy Perry and leading audio streaming service Spotify to launch MUSIC IN COLOR by BEHR, an interactive audio representation of colors Katy Perry experiences through music. This all-new color selector tool will help people discover personalized paint color recommendations through their favorite songs on Spotify. The MUSIC IN COLOR by BEHR tool goes live today – consumers can discover the colors of their favorite songs by visiting BehrMusicInColor.com.



The interactive color tool works across the entire Spotify music library by identifying key characteristics in a song, based on tempo, key and other musical attributes, to create a unique experience for each song and user. Combining Spotify's streaming intelligence and the bold and fresh array of paint colors from Katy Perry's exclusive color palette by BEHR, choosing a color is as easy as pressing play and users will be inspired to bring their beautiful DIY visions to life.

"We wanted to create a completely new way for people to experience color selection by drawing on the inherent connection between music, color, and creativity," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at BEHR Paint Company. "By combining Katy Perry's intrinsically colorful music and personality with Spotify's data-driven technology, the MUSIC IN COLOR by BEHR experience unleashes an entirely new way of approaching the color selection process by using music as the guide to make DIYers inspiration a reality."

The MUSIC IN COLOR by BEHR platform was inspired by the way Katy experiences music and its connection to color and uses Behr's superior color leadership and Spotify's unique streaming intelligence to create an immersive online discovery of paint colors. Throughout her career, Katy has always been synonymous with using color as inspiration for transformation and creativity, and BEHR helped her bring this to life through a new palette that features bold and exciting colors Laser Lemon (P290-7), Flirt Alert (P150-7) and Sea of Tranquility (P470-3) inspired by some of Katy's most notable hits including Never Really Over, Waking Up in Vegas remix and Teenage Dream.

"When I write a song, I almost always have a simultaneous sense of the accompanying visual - whether that's a strong music video idea or just a color palette vibe. It was amazing to see my colors come to life with the BEHR MUSIC IN COLOR experience," said Katy Perry.

"There's just something so special about sound and we loved being able to explore its remarkable relationship to color with BEHR and Katy Perry with MUSIC IN COLOR," said Brian Berner, Head of North America Sales at Spotify. "Discovery is one of the top reasons that keeps listeners coming to Spotify and we're keeping that spirit alive, taking them on a personalized journey that will spark joy as only music and color can."

Developed in partnership with creative agency TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, the campaign is accompanied by the new film, "Katy in Color." Featuring Katy Perry, the film shows the relationship between music and the colors that Katy experiences. The film was directed by award-winning music video director Emil Nava, founder of Ammolite Inc. and best known for directing music videos for Rhianna, Calvin Harris, and The Weeknd. The extensive campaign extends across social through augmented reality experiences on Instagram, Tik Tok and Snapchat, letting everyone discover and share color through music.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PRO® services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

About Katy Perry

Katy Perry has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 48 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. Her 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified PLATINUM and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date. Views of her 2013 video "Roar" and 2014 "Dark Horse" have recently surpassed three billion views – making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles – and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.

About Spotify

Spotify transformed music listening forever when it launched in 2008. Discover, manage and share over 70 million tracks, including more than 2.9 million podcast titles, for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features for music including improved sound quality and an on-demand, offline, and ad-free listening experience.

Today, Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 365m users, including 165m subscribers, across 178 markets.

