    MAS   US5745991068

MASCO CORPORATION

(MAS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:30 2023-02-23 pm EST
53.28 USD   +0.43%
09:02aMasco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – March 7, 2023
BU
02/22Transcript : Masco Corporation Presents at Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2023, Feb-22-2023 01:50 PM
CI
02/22MASCO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – March 7, 2023

02/24/2023 | 09:02am EST
Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Sznewajs will present at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 7 at 8:05 a.m. ET.

Masco Corporation’s presentation will be webcast live under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masco.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available via Masco’s website until May 30, 2023.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 850 M - -
Net income 2023 735 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 11 999 M 11 999 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 53,28 $
Average target price 58,12 $
Spread / Average Target 9,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith J. Allman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John G. Sznewajs Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lisa A. Payne Chairman
John C. Plant Independent Director
Donald R. Parfet Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASCO CORPORATION14.16%11 999
SAINT-GOBAIN16.89%29 655
ASSA ABLOY AB13.99%27 144
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED8.93%13 097
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.14.54%12 276
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.23.32%11 776