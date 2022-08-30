Log in
    MAS   US5745991068

MASCO CORPORATION

(MAS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-29 pm EDT
50.79 USD   -0.43%
09:03aMasco Corporation to Participate in Fireside Chat at Investor Conference
BU
08/18New reasons to hope
MS
08/18Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Masco With Hold Rating, $61 Price Target
MT
Masco Corporation to Participate in Fireside Chat at Investor Conference

08/30/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) today announced that President and CEO Keith Allman will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 7, at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until December 7, 2022.

Masco Corporation’s press releases and other information are available under the Investor Relations section of Masco's website at www.masco.com.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 889 M - -
Net income 2022 978 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 11 454 M 11 454 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 50,79 $
Average target price 63,42 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Managers and Directors
Keith J. Allman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jai Shah Chief Human Resources Officer & Vice President
John G. Sznewajs Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lisa A. Payne Chairman
John C. Plant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASCO CORPORATION-27.67%11 454
ASSA ABLOY AB-21.51%22 562
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-34.44%20 758
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED21.89%15 597
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-16.96%10 800
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-29.48%9 433