"During the first half of this year, we continued to deliver solid results and shareholder value, despite a challenging environment, through the strength of our operating performance," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman. "In the second quarter, we delivered strong adjusted operating profit margin of 19.1 percent and grew adjusted earnings per share by 1 percent. Additionally, our capital allocation strategy enabled us to return $206 million to shareholders though dividends and share repurchases."

Compared to second quarter 2023, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24.5 percent, were as follows:

Expect 2024 earnings per share in the range of $4.03 - $4.18 per share, and on an adjusted basis, $4.05 - $4.20 per share

"In the second half of the year, we anticipate ongoing demand headwinds as market conditions remain challenged. However, with our continued focus on execution and operational efficiencies, we are well positioned to drive operating margin expansion for the full year. Additionally, we remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of the repair and remodel market and the strength of our brands and product portfolio," said Allman. "We now anticipate our 2024 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.20 per share, compared to our previous expectations of $4.00 to $4.25 per share."

Dividend Declaration

Masco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on August 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2024.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; Liberty® branded decorative and functional hardware; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

The 2024 second quarter supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company's website at www.masco.com.

Conference Call Details

A conference call regarding items contained in this release is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 800-549-8228 or 646-564-2877. Please use the conference identification number 45864.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Company's website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company's website.

A replay of the call will be available on Masco's website or by phone by dialing 888-660-6264 or 646-517-3975. Please use the playback passcode 45864#. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through August 25, 2024.

