MASCO CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Highlights

  • Net sales decreased 2 percent to $2,091 million
  • Operating profit decreased 1 percent to $397 million; adjusted operating profit decreased 1 percent to $399 million
  • Operating profit margin increased 10 basis points to 19.0 percent; adjusted operating profit margin increased 10 basis points to 19.1 percent
  • Earnings per share was $1.17 per share; adjusted earnings per share grew 1 percent to $1.20 per share
  • Repurchased 2.0 million shares for $143 million
  • Expect 2024 earnings per share in the range of $4.03 - $4.18 per share, and on an adjusted basis, $4.05 - $4.20 per share

LIVONIA, Mich. (July 25, 2024) - Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), one of the world's leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, reported its second quarter 2024 results.

2024 Second Quarter Results

  • On a reported basis, compared to second quarter 2023:
    • Net sales decreased 2 percent to $2,091 million; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales decreased 2 percent
      • Plumbing Products' net sales increased 2 percent; in local currency and excluding acquisitions, net sales increased 1 percent
      • Decorative Architectural Products' net sales decreased 7 percent
      • In local currency, North American and International sales both decreased 1 percent
    • Gross margin increased 130 basis points to 37.5 percent from 36.2 percent
    • Operating profit decreased 1 percent to $397 million from $403 million
    • Operating margin increased 10 basis points to 19.0 percent from 18.9 percent
    • Net income increased to $1.17 per share, compared to $1.16 per share
  • Compared to second quarter 2023, results for key financial measures, as adjusted for certain items (see Exhibit A) and with a normalized tax rate of 24.5 percent, were as follows:
    • Gross margin increased 140 basis points to 37.6 percent from 36.2 percent
    • Operating profit decreased 1 percent to $399 million from $404 million
    • Operating margin increased 10 basis points to 19.1 percent from 19.0 percent
    • Net income increased 1 percent to $1.20 per share, compared to $1.19 per share
  • Liquidity at the end of the second quarter was $1,398 million (including availability under our revolving credit facility)

"During the first half of this year, we continued to deliver solid results and shareholder value, despite a challenging environment, through the strength of our operating performance," said Masco President and CEO, Keith Allman. "In the second quarter, we delivered strong adjusted operating profit margin of 19.1 percent and grew adjusted earnings per share by 1 percent. Additionally, our capital allocation strategy enabled us to return $206 million to shareholders though dividends and share repurchases."

"In the second half of the year, we anticipate ongoing demand headwinds as market conditions remain challenged. However, with our continued focus on execution and operational efficiencies, we are well positioned to drive operating margin expansion for the full year. Additionally, we remain confident in the long-term fundamentals of the repair and remodel market and the strength of our brands and product portfolio," said Allman. "We now anticipate our 2024 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.20 per share, compared to our previous expectations of $4.00 to $4.25 per share."

Dividend Declaration

Masco's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on August 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2024.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; Liberty® branded decorative and functional hardware; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

The 2024 second quarter supplemental material, including a presentation in PDF format, is available on the Company's website at www.masco.com.

Conference Call Details

A conference call regarding items contained in this release is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 800-549-8228 or 646-564-2877. Please use the conference identification number 45864.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Company's website. Shareholders, media representatives and others interested in Masco may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company's website.

A replay of the call will be available on Masco's website or by phone by dialing 888-660-6264 or 646-517-3975. Please use the playback passcode 45864#. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through August 25, 2024.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that reflect our views about our future performance and constitute "forward- looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "outlook," "believe," "anticipate," "appear," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "assume," "seek," "forecast," and similar references to future periods. Our views about future performance involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Our future performance may be affected by the levels of residential repair and remodel activity, and to a lesser extent, new home construction, our ability to maintain our strong brands, to develop innovative products and respond to changing consumer purchasing practices and preferences, our ability to maintain our public image and reputation, our ability to maintain our competitive position in our industries, our reliance on key customers, the cost and availability of materials, our dependence on suppliers and service providers, extreme weather events and changes in climate, risks associated with our international operations and global strategies, our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of our

strategic initiatives, our ability to successfully execute our acquisition strategy and integrate businesses that we have acquired and may in the future acquire, our ability to attract, develop and retain a talented and diverse workforce, risks associated with cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats and attacks and risks associated with our reliance on information systems and technology. These and other factors are discussed in detail in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward- looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MASCO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per common share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$

2,091

$

2,127

$

4,017

$

4,106

Cost of sales

1,306

1,358

2,547

2,668

Gross profit

785

769

1,470

1,438

Selling, general and administrative expenses

388

366

755

720

Operating profit

397

403

715

718

Other income (expense), net:

Interest expense

(26)

(28)

(50)

(56)

Other, net

(5)

(1)

(10)

(3)

(31)

(29)

(61)

(59)

Income before income taxes

366

374

655

659

Income tax expense

94

96

154

160

Net income

272

278

501

499

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

14

15

28

31

Net income attributable to Masco Corporation

$

258

$

263

$

473

$

468

Income per common share attributable to Masco

Corporation (diluted):

Net income

$

1.17

$

1.16

$

2.14

$

2.07

Average diluted common shares outstanding

220

226

221

226

MASCO CORPORATION

Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Gross Profit, Selling, General and Administrative

Expenses, and Operating Profit Reconciliations

Net sales

$

2,091

$

2,127

$

4,017

$

4,106

Gross profit, as reported

$

785

$

769

$

1,470

$

1,438

Rationalization charges (income) (1)

1

1

5

(3)

Gross profit, as adjusted

$

786

$

770

$

1,475

$

1,435

Gross margin, as reported

37.5 %

36.2 %

36.6 %

35.0 %

Gross margin, as adjusted

37.6 %

36.2 %

36.7 %

34.9 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses, as

reported

$

388

$

366

$

755

$

720

Rationalization charges

1

-

1

1

Selling, general and administrative expenses, as

$

387

$

366

$

754

$

719

adjusted

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent

of net sales, as reported

18.6 %

17.2 %

18.8 %

17.5 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent

of net sales, as adjusted

18.5 %

17.2 %

18.8 %

17.5 %

Operating profit, as reported

$

397

$

403

$

715

$

718

Rationalization charges (income) (1)

2

1

6

(2)

Operating profit, as adjusted

$

399

$

404

$

721

$

716

Operating margin, as reported

19.0 %

18.9 %

17.8 %

17.5 %

Operating margin, as adjusted

19.1 %

19.0 %

17.9 %

17.4 %

  1. Represents income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the sale of excess and obsolete inventory that was related to a rationalization activity, partially offset by rationalization charges.

MASCO CORPORATION

Exhibit A: Reconciliations - Unaudited

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(in millions, except per common share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Income Per Common Share Reconciliations

Income before income taxes, as reported

$

366

$

374

$

655

$

659

Rationalization charges (income) (1)

2

1

6

(2)

Realized (gains) from private equity funds

-

-

-

(1)

Income before income taxes, as adjusted

368

375

660

656

Tax at 24.5% rate

(90)

(92)

(162)

(161)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

14

15

28

31

Net income, as adjusted

$

264

$

268

$

470

$

464

Net income per common share, as adjusted

$

1.20

$

1.19

$

2.13

$

2.05

Average diluted common shares outstanding

220

226

221

226

  1. Represents income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 due to the sale of excess and obsolete inventory that was related to a rationalization activity, partially offset by rationalization charges.

Outlook for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2024

Low End

High End

Income Per Common Share Reconciliation

Net income per common share

$

4.03

$

4.18

Rationalization charges

0.02

0.02

Net income per common share, as adjusted

$

4.05

$

4.20

MASCO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data - Unaudited

June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(dollars in millions)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance Sheet

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash investments Receivables

Inventories

Prepaid expenses and other Total current assets

Property and equipment, net Goodwill

Other intangible assets, net Operating lease right-of-use assets Other assets

Total assets

Liabilities

$

398

1,314

1,057

129

2,898

1,116

601

359

254

137

$

5,365

$

634

1,090

1,022

110

2,856

1,121

604

377

268

139

$

5,363

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

Notes payable

Accrued liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term debt

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities Other liabilities

Total liabilities

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

Equity

Total liabilities and equity

$

924

3

718

1,645

2,945

245

347

5,183

-

182

$

5,365

$

840

3

852

1,695

2,945

258

349

5,247

18

98

$

5,363

As of June 30,

20242023

Other Financial Data

Working capital days

Receivable days

54

54

Inventory days

82

80

Payable days

71

70

Working capital

$

1,447

$

1,557

Working capital as a % of sales (LTM)

18.4 %

18.9 %

MASCO CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Other Financial Data - Unaudited For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(dollars in millions)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities:

Cash provided by operating activities

$

648

$

632

Working capital changes

(395)

(184)

Net cash from operating activities

252

448

Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities:

Purchase of Company common stock

(290)

Cash dividends paid

(128)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

(12)

Purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interest

(15)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

-

Payment of term loan

-

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

75

Employee withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation

(33)

Decrease in debt, net

(1)

Net cash for financing activities

(404)

Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities:

(81)

(129)

(49)

-

77

(200)

23

(23)

(4)

(386)

Capital expenditures

(74)

Acquisition of business

(4)

Other, net

(1)

Net cash for investing activities

(80)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash investments

(5)

Cash and Cash Investments:

(133)

-

(4)

(137)

3

Decrease for the period

(236)

(72)

At January 1

634

452

At June 30

$

398

$

380

As of June 30,

2024

2023

Liquidity

Cash and cash investments

$

398

$

380

Revolver availability

1,000

1,000

Total Liquidity

$

1,398

$

1,380

MASCO CORPORATION

Segment Data - Unaudited

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Plumbing Products

Net sales

$

1,253

$

1,225

2 %

$

2,445

$

2,447

- %

Operating profit, as reported

$

247

$

244

$

472

$

450

Operating margin, as reported

19.7 %

19.9 %

19.3 %

18.4 %

Rationalization charges (income)

2

1

5

(3)

Operating profit, as adjusted

249

245

477

447

Operating margin, as adjusted

19.9 %

20.0 %

19.5 %

18.3 %

Depreciation and amortization

27

25

53

50

EBITDA, as adjusted

$

276

$

270

$

530

$

497

Decorative Architectural Products

Net sales

$

838

$

902

(7)%

$

1,572

$

1,659

(5)%

Operating profit, as reported

$

174

$

180

$

299

$

312

Operating margin, as reported

20.8 %

20.0 %

19.0 %

18.8 %

Rationalization charges

-

-

1

1

Operating profit, as adjusted

174

180

299

313

Operating margin, as adjusted

20.8 %

20.0 %

19.0 %

18.9 %

Depreciation and amortization

9

9

19

17

EBITDA, as adjusted

$

184

$

189

$

318

$

330

Total

Net sales

$

2,091

$

2,127

(2)%

$

4,017

$

4,106

(2)%

Operating profit, as reported - segment

$

421

$

424

$

771

$

762

General corporate expense, net

(24)

(21)

(55)

(44)

Operating profit, as reported

397

403

715

718

Operating margin, as reported

19.0 %

18.9 %

17.8 %

17.5 %

Rationalization charges (income) -

2

1

6

(2)

segment

Operating profit, as adjusted

399

404

721

716

Operating margin, as adjusted

19.1 %

19.0 %

17.9 %

17.4 %

Depreciation and amortization - segment

36

34

72

67

Depreciation and amortization - other

2

1

4

3

EBITDA, as adjusted

$

437

$

439

$

797

$

786

MASCO CORPORATION

North American and International Data - Unaudited

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(dollars in millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

North American

Net sales

$

1,695

$

1,718

(1)%

$

3,220

$

3,273

(2)%

Operating profit, as reported

$

360

$

358

$

645

$

624

Operating margin, as reported

21.2 %

20.8 %

20.0 %

19.1 %

Rationalization charges (income)

1

1

4

(2)

Operating profit, as adjusted

361

359

649

622

Operating margin, as adjusted

21.3 %

20.9 %

20.2 %

19.0 %

Depreciation and amortization

23

22

47

43

EBITDA, as adjusted

$

385

$

381

$

695

$

665

International

Net sales

$

397

$

409

(3)%

$

797

$

833

(4)%

Operating profit, as reported

$

61

$

66

$

126

$

138

Operating margin, as reported

15.4 %

16.1 %

15.8 %

16.6 %

Rationalization charges

1

-

2

-

Operating profit, as adjusted

62

66

128

138

Operating margin, as adjusted

15.6 %

16.1 %

16.1 %

16.6 %

Depreciation and amortization

13

12

25

24

EBITDA, as adjusted

$

75

$

78

$

153

$

162

Total

Net sales

$

2,091

$

2,127

(2)%

$

4,017

$

4,106

(2)%

Operating profit, as reported - segment

$

421

$

424

$

771

$

762

General corporate expense, net

(24)

(21)

(55)

(44)

Operating profit, as reported

397

403

715

718

Operating margin, as reported

19.0 %

18.9 %

17.8 %

17.5 %

Rationalization charges (income) -

2

1

6

(2)

segment

Operating profit, as adjusted

399

404

721

716

Operating margin, as adjusted

19.1 %

19.0 %

17.9 %

17.4 %

Depreciation and amortization - segment

36

34

72

67

Depreciation and amortization - other

2

1

4

3

EBITDA, as adjusted

$

437

$

439

$

797

$

786

