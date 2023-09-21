INTERIM DIVIDEND NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Mashonaland Holdings Limited declared an interim dividend of US$128 414, amounting to 0.00761 US cents per share, and ZW$258 980 496, amounting to ZW$0.1535 per share in respect of half year ended 30 June 2023 payable in respect of 1,687,584,009 ordinary shares in issue.

The dividend is payable to shareholders registered in the books of the company at the close of business on 6 October 2023. The last day to trade cum-dividend is 3 October 2023 and the dividend ex-date is 4 October 2023.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders on or about the 13th of October 2023.

Shareholders are requested to submit their foreign and local currency banking details to our Transfer Secretaries, ZB Transfer Secretaries, First Floor, 21 Natal Road, Avondale, P.O. Box 2540, Harare.

E-mail addresses: transfersecretaries@zb.co.zw Telephone numbers: 0242 781361-4 / 08677002001

Alternatively, shareholders are requested to confirm their banking details at any ZB Service Centre.

By order of the Board