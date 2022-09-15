Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Mashonaland Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASH   ZW0009011348

MASHONALAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

(MASH)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-13
5.086 ZWL   -2.82%
02:10aMASHONALAND : Interim Dividend Announcement
PU
09/13MASHONALAND : 2022 HY Results & Audit Review
PU
08/23MASHONALAND HOLDINGS LIMITED : 1st-half-year results
CO
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mashonaland : Interim Dividend Announcement

09/15/2022 | 02:10am EDT
INTERIM DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Mashonaland Holdings Limited declared an interim dividend of 8.401 cents per share payable on the 1,687,584,009 ordinary shares in issue in respect of the 6 month period ended 30 June 2022.

The dividend is payable to the shareholders registered in the books of the company at the close of business on 30 September 2022. The last day to trade cum-dividend is 27 September 2022 and the dividend ex-date is 28 September 2022.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders on or about 6 October 2022. Shareholders are requested to submit their banking details to the company's transfer secretaries, ZB Transfer Secretaries, First Floor, 21 Natal Road, Avondale, P.O. Box 2540, Harare.

E-mailaddress: transfersecretaries@zb.co.zw

Telephone numbers: 0242 781361-4 / 08677002001

Alternatively, shareholders are requested to conrm their banking details at any ZB Service Centre.

By order of the Board

  1. Madhaka Company Secretary 15 September 2022

Disclaimer

Mashonaland Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
