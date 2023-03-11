Severe Tropical Storm Freddy was yesterday still in the Mozambican Channel, around 500km east of Nyanga, but moving north towards that northern bulge of
"As the core of Freddy was bypassing
There was light drizzle in Masvingo, Manicaland and southern parts of Mashonaland East, while other parts of the country were mostly sunny, but also became windy towards the evening.
Today, windy conditions are expected over much of the country, strengthening towards evening.
Conditions should be mostly sunny and warm in the western areas, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands as well as Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South, though mild in the morning and windy towards evening.
"Wind gusts increase the probability of lose debris or roofs being blown off," said the department. "The wind factor makes the real-feel temperature much less than the actual. Light rains may affect outdoor activities. Secure roof tops and insure any lose objects that can be easily carried by the wind are secure.
"Avoid being outdoors during episodes of strong winds as debris carried by the wind can cause injury. Vulnerable people should be kept warm and safe, especially towards evening when the winds are expected to strengthen. Plan with the weather in mind as light rains and strong winds are anticipated, especially over the eastern and southern parts of the country."
The report indicate that tomorrow, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern areas of the Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland,
All other areas, namely Matabeleland North, northern parts of Midlands, Mashonaland West and western parts of Mashonaland Central are expected to be partly cloudy and warm with a generally light breeze, though slight gusts are probable, particularly overnight.
Freddy arrived in the Mozambique Channel on
While it lost strength quickly over dry land, it still brought a lot of rain to parts of
Freddy then retraced its path back to the Mozambican Channel, but made a U-turn just near
