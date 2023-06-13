Mashreqbank PSC : Amendment to the terms and conditions
06/13/2023 | 10:51am EDT
AMENDED AND RESTATED FINAL TERMS
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS -TheNotes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, ''MiFID II"); or(ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
MIFID II product governance / Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Singapore Securities and Futures Act Product Classification - Solely for the purposes of its obligations pursuant to sections 309B(1)(a) and 309B(1)(c) of the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289 of Singapore)(the "SFA"), the Issuer has determined, and hereby notifies all relevant persons (as defined in Section 309A of the SFA) that the Notes are "prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and "Excluded Investment Products" (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04-N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA- N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).
Final Terms dated 11 December 2019, as amended and restated on 13 June 2023
MASHREQBANK PSC
Issue of USD 12,000,000 Floating Rates Notes due December 2024
under the U.S.$5,000,000,000
EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 28 November 2019 which constitutes a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Bank and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at the Bank's head office at Mashreqbank Building, Omer Bin Al Khattab Street, Deira, P.O. Box 1250, Dubai, UAE and copies may be obtained from the Issuing and Principal Paying Agent, The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, One Canada Square, London, E14 5AL, England. The Base Prospectus and these Final Terms will also be available for viewing in electronic form on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at www.bourse.lu.
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
1.
(i)
Series Number:
74-2019
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
10261073208-v5
- 1 -
75-41046779
(iii)
Date on which the Notes
Not Applicable
become fungible:
2.
Specified Currency:
United States Dollar ("USD")
3. Aggregate Principal Amount:
(i)
Series:
USD 12,000,000.00
(ii)
Tranche:
USD 12,000,000.00
4.
Issue Price:
100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal
Amount
5.
(i)
Specified Denominations:
USD200,000
(ii)
Calculation Amount:
USD200,000
6.
(i)
Issue Date:
16 December 2019
(ii)
Interest Commencement Date:
Issue Date
7.
Maturity Date:
16 December 2024
8.
Interest Basis:
SOFR + 1.40 per cent. + 0.26161 per cent.
Adjustment Spread Floating Rate
9.
Change of Interest Basis:
Not Applicable
10.
Put/Call Options:
Not Applicable
11.
Date Board approval for issuance of
14 October 2019
Notes obtained:
12.
Status of the Notes:
Senior
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
13.
Fixed Rate Note Provisions
Not Applicable
14.
Floating Rate Note Provisions
Applicable
(i)
Interest period(s):
The Period from and including the Interest
Commencement Date to but excluding the first
Specified Interest Payment Date and thereafter, each period from and including a Specified Interest Payment Date to but excluding the next Specified Interest Payment Date
Specified Period(s)/Specified 16 March, 16 June, 16 September and 16
Interest Payment Dates:
December in each year from and including 16
March 2020 up to and including the Maturity
Date, subject to adjustment in accordance with
the Business Day Convention set out in (iii)
below
(iii)
Business Day Convention:
Modified Following Business Day Convention
Additional Business Centre(s): London and New York City
10261073208-v5
- 2 -
75-41046779
(v)
Manner in which the Rate of
ISDA Determination
Interest and Interest Amount is
to be determined:
(vi)
Party
responsible
for
Not Applicable
calculating the Rates of
Interest
and/or
Interest
Amount(s) (if not the Agent):
(vii)
Screen Rate Determination:
Not Applicable
ISDA Determination:
Floating Rate Option: SOFR
Designated Maturity: Three (3)-months
Reset Date:First day of each Interest Period
(ix)
Calculation Method:
Compounded Daily
(x)
Observation Method:
Observation Shift
(xi)
Observation
Look-back
5 Business Days
Period:
(xii)
Adjustment Spread:
0.26161 per cent.
(xiii)
Linear Interpolation:
Not Applicable
(xiv)
Margin(s):
1.40 per cent. per annum
Minimum Rate of Interest Not Applicable (Condition 7(e)):
Maximum Rate of Interest Not Applicable (Condition 7(e)):
(xvii) Day
Count
Fraction
Actual/360 (adjusted)
(Condition 7(f)):
15.
Zero Coupon Note Provisions
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
16.
Call Option:
Not Applicable
17.
Put Option:
Not Applicable
18. Early Redemption Amount:
Early Redemption Amount of each Not Applicable
Note payable on redemption for
taxation reasons or on event of default and/or the method of calculating the same:
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
19.
Bearer Notes:
Temporary Global Note exchangeable for a
Permanent Global Note which is exchangeable
10261073208-v5
- 3 -
75-41046779
for Definitive Notes in the limited circumstances
specified in the Permanent Global Note
20.
Additional Financial Centre(s) or other London and New York City
special provisions relating to Payment
Dates:
21. Talons for future Coupons to be No attached to Definitive Notes (and dates
on which such Talons mature):
22.
Redenomination, renominalisation and
Not Applicable
reconverting provisions:
23.
RMB Settlement Centre(s):
Not Applicable
24.
RMB Currency Event:
Not Applicable
25.
Relevant Currency for Condition 6(e):
Not Applicable
26.
Relevant Spot Rate Screen Pages for
Not Applicable
Condition 6(e):
27.
Party responsible for calculating the
Not Applicable
Spot Rate for Condition 6(e):
DISTRIBUTION
28.
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
If syndicated, names of Not Applicable Managers:
Stabilisation Manager(s) (if Not Applicable any):
29. Prohibition of Sales to EEA 1 Retail Applicable Investors:
30. If non-syndicated, name of relevant Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Dealer:
Estimate of total expenses EUR 2,100 related to the admission to
trading:
RATINGSNot Applicable
INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE/OFFER
Save for any fees payable to the Dealers, so far as Mashreqbank psc is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Notes has an interest material to the offer. The Dealer and their affiliates have engaged, and may in the future engage, in investment banking and/or commercial banking transactions with, and may perform other services for Mashreqbank psc and its affiliates in the ordinary course of business for which they may receive fees.
4. FIXED RATE NOTES ONLY - YIELD
Indication of yield:
Not Applicable
5. TEFRA RULES
TEFRA D
6. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
(i)
CUSIP:
Not Applicable
(ii)
ISIN Code:
XS2091944657
(iii)
Common Code:
209194465
(iv)
CFI:
DTVUFB
(v)
FISN:
MASHREQBANK PSC/VAREMTN 20241216
Names and addresses of additional
Not Applicable
Paying Agent(s) (if any):
SOFR is provide by the Federal Reserve Bank of
(vii)
Relevant Benchmark:
New York. As at the date hereof, the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York does not appear on
the register of administrators and benchmarks
established and maintained by ESMA pursuant to
Article 36 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011. As far
as the Bank is aware, SOFR does not fall within
the scope of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 such
that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is not
currently required to obtain authorisation or
registration (or, if located outside the European
Union,
recognition,
endorsement
or
equivalence).
10261073208-v5
- 5 -
75-41046779
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.