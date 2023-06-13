Advanced search
    MASQ   AEM000101018

MASHREQBANK PSC

(MASQ)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2023-06-07
140.00 AED    0.00%
Mashreqbank PSC : Amendment to the terms and conditions

06/13/2023 | 10:51am EDT
AMENDED AND RESTATED FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

MIFID II product governance I Professional investors and ECPs only target market - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Singapore Securities and Futures Act Product Classification - Solely for the purposes of its obligations pursuant to sections 309B(1)(a) and 309B(1)(c) of the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289 of Singapore)(the "SFA"), the Issuer has determined, and hereby notifies all relevant persons (as defined in Section 309A of the SFA) that the Notes are "prescribed capital markets products" (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and "Excluded Investment Products" (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04-N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA- N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).

Final Terms dated 11 December 2019, as amended and restated on 13 June 2023

MASHREQBANK PSC

Issue of USD 15,000,000 Floating Rates Notes due December 2024

under the U.S.$5,000,000,000

EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 28 November 2019 which constitutes a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Bank, and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at the Bank's head office at Mashreqbank Building, Omer Bin Al Khattab Street, Deira, P.O. Box 1250, Dubai, UAE and copies may be obtained from the Issuing and Principal Paying Agent, The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, One Canada Square, London, E14 5AL, England. The Base Prospectus and these Final Terms will also be available for viewing in electronic form on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at www.bourse.lu.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

1.

(i)

Series Number:

75-2019

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

10261073267-v5

75-41046779

(iii)

Date on which the Notes

Not Applicable

become fungible:

2.

Specified Currency:

United States Dollar ("USD")

3. Aggregate Principal Amount:

(i)

Series:

USD 15,000,000.00

(ii)

Tranche:

USD 15,000,000.00

4.

Issue Price:

100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal

Amount

5.

(i)

Specified Denominations:

USD 200,000

(ii)

Calculation Amount:

USD 200,000

6.

(i)

Issue Date:

16 December 2019

(ii)

Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

7.

Maturity Date:

16 December 2024

8.

Interest Basis:

SOFR + 1.45 per cent. + 0.26161 per cent.

Adjustment Spread Floating Rate

9.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

10.

Put/Call Options:

Not Applicable

11.

Date Board approval for issuance of

14 October 2019

Notes obtained:

12.

Status of the Notes:

Senior

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

13.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

14.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Interest period(s):

The Period from and including the Interest

Commencement Date to but excluding the first

Specified Interest Payment Date and thereafter, each period from and including a Specified Interest Payment Date to but excluding the next Specified Interest Payment Date

  1. Specified Period(s)/Specified 16 March, 16 June, 16 September and 16

Interest Payment Dates:

December in each year from and including 16

March 2020 up to and including the Maturity

Date, subject to adjustment in accordance with

the Business Day Convention set out in (iii)

below

(iii)

Business Day Convention:

Modified Following Business Day Convention

(iv)

Additional Business Centre(s):

Dubai, London and New York City

10261073267-v5

- 2 -

75-41046779

(v)

Manner in which the Rate of

ISDA Determination

Interest and Interest Amount is

to be determined:

(vi)

Party

responsible

for

Not Applicable

calculating

the

Rates of

Interest

and/or

Interest

Amount(s) (if not the Agent):

(vii)

Screen Rate Determination:

Not Applicable

(viii)

ISDA Determination:

Floating Rate Option:

SOFR

Designated Maturity:

Three (3)-months

Reset Date:

First day of each Interest Period

(ix)

Calculation Method:

Compounded Daily

(x)

Observation Method:

Observation Shift

(xi)

Observation Look-back Period:

5 Business Days

(xii)

Adjustment Spread:

0.26161 per cent.

(xiii)

Linear Interpolation:

Not Applicable

(xiv)

Margin(s):

1.45 per cent. per annum

(xv)

Minimum

Rate

of

Interest

Not Applicable

(Condition 7(e)):

(xvi)

Maximum

Rate

of

Interest

Not Applicable

(Condition 7(e)):

(xvii) Day Count Fraction (Condition

Actual/360

7(f)):

15.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

16.

Call Option:

Not Applicable

17.

Put Option:

Not Applicable

18. Early Redemption Amount:

Early Redemption Amount of each Note

Not Applicable

payable on redemption for taxation

reasons or on event of default and/or the

method of calculating the same:

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

19.

Bearer Notes:

Temporary Global Note exchangeable for a

Permanent Global Note which is exchangeable

for Definitive Notes in the limited circumstances

specified in the Permanent Global Note

10261073267-v5

- 3 -

75-41046779

20.

Additional Financial Centre(s) or other Not Applicable

special provisions relating to Payment

Dates:

21. Talons for future Coupons to be No attached to Definitive Notes (and dates

on which such Talons mature):

22.

Redenomination, renominalisation and

Not Applicable

reconverting provisions:

23.

RMB Settlement Centre(s):

Not Applicable

24.

RMB Currency Event

Not Applicable

25.

Relevant Currency for Condition 6(e):

Not Applicable

26.

Relevant Spot Rate Screen Pages for

Not Applicable

Condition 6(e):

27.

Party responsible for calculating the

Not Applicable

Spot Rate for Condition 6(e):

DISTRIBUTION

28.

Method of distribution:

Non-syndicated

(A)

If syndicated, names of

Not Applicable

Managers:

(B)

Stabilisation Managers (s) (if Not Applicable

any):

29. Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Applicable Applicable Investors:

30.

If non-syndicated, name of relevant SinoPac Securities (Asia) Limited

Dealer:

SIGNED on behalf of MASHREQBANK PSC

By: .............................................................

Duly authorised

- 4 -

PART B - OTHER INFORMATION

1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO TRADING

(i)

Admission to listing:

Application has been made by Mashreqbank

psc or on its behalf for the Notes to be admitted

to listing on the official list of the Luxembourg

Stock Exchange

(ii)

Estimate of total expenses related

EUR 2,100

to the admission to trading:

  1. RATINGS Not Applicable
  2. INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE/OFFER
    Save for any fees payable to the Dealers, so far as Mashreqbank psc is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Notes has an interest material to the offer. The Dealer and their affiliates have engaged, and may in the future engage, in investment banking and/or commercial banking transactions with, and may perform other services for Mashreqbank psc and its affiliates in the ordinary course of business for which they may receive fees.
  3. FIXED RATE NOTES ONLY - YIELD

Indication of yield:

Not Applicable

  1. TEFRA RULES TEFRA D
  2. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

(i)

CUSIP:

Not Applicable

(ii)

ISIN Code:

XS2093092034

(iii)

Common Code:

209309203

(iv)

CFI:

Not Applicable

  1. FISN:
  2. Names and addresses of additional Paying Agent(s) (if any):

(vii)

Relevant Benchmark:

SOFR is provide by the Federal Reserve Bank

of New York. As at the date hereof, the Federal

Reserve Bank of New York does not appear on

the register of administrators and benchmarks

established and maintained by ESMA pursuant

to Article 36 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011. As

far as the Bank is aware, SOFR does not fall

within the scope of Regulation (EU) 2016/1011

such that the Federal Reserve Bank of New

York is not currently required to obtain

authorisation or registration (or, if located

outside the European Union, recognition,

endorsement or equivalence).

10261073267-v5

- 5 -

75-41046779

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mashreq Bank PSC published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
