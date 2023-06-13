Mashreqbank PSC : Amendment to the terms and conditions

AMENDED AND RESTATED FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU ("MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC as amended or superseded ("IMD"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended, the "Prospectus Directive"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Notification under Section 309B(l)(c) of the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289) of Singapore (the "SFA") - the Notes are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04- N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16:Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).

Final Terms dated 23 May 2019, as amended and restated on 13 June 2023

MASHREQBANK PSC

Issue of USD 27,440,000 Floating Rate Notes due 28 May 2024

under the U.S.$5,000,000,000

EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 January 2019, the first supplement to it dated 4 February 2019 and the second supplement to it dated 2 May 2019, which together constitutes a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (including by Directive 2010/73/EU and any relevant implementing measure in a relevant Member State) (the "Prospectus Directive"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 5.4 of the Prospectus Directive and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus. Full information on the Bank and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at the Bank's head office at Mashreqbank Building, Omer Bin Al Khattab Street, Deira, P.O. Box 1250, Dubai, UAE and copies may be obtained from the Issuing and Principal Paying Agent, The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, One Canada Square, London, E14 5AL, England. The Base Prospectus and these Final Terms will also be available for viewing in electronic form on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at www.bourse.lu.