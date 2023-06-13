Advanced search
    MASQ   AEM000101018

MASHREQBANK PSC

(MASQ)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2023-06-07
140.00 AED    0.00%
Mashreqbank PSC : Amendment to the terms and conditions

06/13/2023 | 10:51am EDT
NOTICE

to the Holders of the Outstanding

U.S.$27,440,000 Floating Rate Notes due 28 May 2024

issued by

Mashreqbank psc

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Holders of the above Notes that, at the Meeting of such Holders held on 1 June 2023 at 10.00 a.m. (London time), the Extraordinary Resolution(s) set out in the Notice of Meeting previously notified to Noteholders in accordance with the terms of the Agency Agreement for such Notes was duly passed.

MASHREQBANK PSC

13 June 2023

Disclaimer

Mashreq Bank PSC published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 14:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 686 M 2 637 M 2 637 M
Net income 2023 5 173 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,26x
Yield 2023 8,93%
Capitalization 28 085 M 7 647 M 7 647 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 140,00 AED
Average target price 160,05 AED
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Mohammed Abdelaal Group Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al-Ghurair Chairman
Mark Edwards Group Head-Operations
Scott Ramsay Group Head-Compliance
Rashid Saif Saeed Al-Jarwan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASHREQBANK PSC43.59%7 647
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 043
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%235 521
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.05%232 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.52%167 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.31%156 956
