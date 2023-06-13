Mashreqbank PSC : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE

to the Holders of the Outstanding

U.S.$27,440,000 Floating Rate Notes due 28 May 2024

issued by

Mashreqbank psc

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Holders of the above Notes that, at the Meeting of such Holders held on 1 June 2023 at 10.00 a.m. (London time), the Extraordinary Resolution(s) set out in the Notice of Meeting previously notified to Noteholders in accordance with the terms of the Agency Agreement for such Notes was duly passed.

MASHREQBANK PSC

13 June 2023