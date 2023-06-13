Mashreqbank PSC : Amendment to the terms and conditions

NOTICE
to the Holders of the Outstanding
U.S.$15,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due December 2024
issued by
Mashreqbank psc
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Holders of the above Notes that, at the Meeting of such Holders held on 1 June 2023 at 10.10 a.m. (London time), the Extraordinary Resolution(s) set out in the Notice of Meeting previously notified to Noteholders in accordance with the terms of the Agency Agreement for such Notes was duly passed.
MASHREQBANK PSC
13 June 2023
