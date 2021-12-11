Mashreqbank PSC : BOD meeting
Mashreqbank psc
Head Office
Post Box 1250, Dubai, U.A.E
Telephone 04-2223333
Website: www.mashreqbank.com
Date:10/12/2021
2021/12/10 :خيراتلا
Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali
مرتحملا يلع دمحأ دماح /ديسلا
Chief Executive Officer - Dubai Financial Market
يلاملا يبد قوس - يذيفنتلا سيئرلا
Dubai - UAE
ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ةلود -يبد
Subject:
Mashreq Bank psc ("the Bank") -
)"كنبلا"( ع.م.ش قرشملا كنب ةرادإ سلجم عامتجا :عوضوملا
Board of Directors Meeting
We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank shall be held on 19/12/2021 (Sunday) at 03.00 pm. The Directors shall transact on the Bank's normal business activities.
دقعنيس كنبلا ةرادإ سلجم عامتجإ نأب املع مكتدايس طيحن نأ دون اذهب ةشقانمل كلذو اءاسم 03:00 ةعاسلا )دحلأا موي( 2021/12/19 خيراتب
.كنبلل ةداتعملا ةطشنلااو لامعلاا
To comply with the applicable laws and regulations, we will inform the outcome of the decisions adopted by the Board of Directors of the Bank after the Board Meeting
.
Best Regards,
متيس امو عامتجلاا جئاتنب مكديفنس ،ةذفانلا تاميلعتلاو نيناوقلل لاامعإ
.عامتجلاا ءاهتنا روف كلذو سلجملا لبق نم تارارق نم هدامتعا
،،، مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
هكيوش دمحم فورعم
ةرادلإا سلجم - رسلا نيمأ
Marouf Mohamed Shweikeh
Group Company Secretary
0097142223333 :فتاه ،ةدحتلما ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ةلود ، يبد 1250 ب. ص ، )ع.م.ش( قرشلما كنب
Mashreqbank PSC,P.O Box 1250, Dubai, UAE. Telephone 0097142223333
www.mashreq.com
Classification: Internal Use
Disclaimer
Mashreq Bank PSC published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 04:55:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about MASHREQBANK PSC
Analyst Recommendations on MASHREQBANK PSC
Sales 2021
5 841 M
1 590 M
1 590 M
Net income 2021
468 M
127 M
127 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
85,6x
Yield 2021
0,33%
Capitalization
15 948 M
4 342 M
4 342 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,73x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
16,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
79,50 AED
Average target price
84,82 AED
Spread / Average Target
6,70%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.