Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Mashreqbank PSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASQ   AEM000101018

MASHREQBANK PSC

(MASQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market - 12/09
79.5 AED   +6.00%
12/11MASHREQBANK PSC : BOD meeting
PU
11/11Notification from the company
PU
11/10Resolutions of General Assembly
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mashreqbank PSC : BOD meeting

12/11/2021 | 11:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mashreqbank psc

Head Office

Post Box 1250, Dubai, U.A.E

Telephone 04-2223333

Website: www.mashreqbank.com

Date:10/12/2021

2021/12/10 :خيراتلا

Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali

مرتحملا يلع دمحأ دماح /ديسلا

Chief Executive Officer - Dubai Financial Market

يلاملا يبد قوس - يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

Dubai - UAE

ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ةلود -يبد

Subject: Mashreq Bank psc ("the Bank") -

)"كنبلا"( ع.م.ش قرشملا كنب ةرادإ سلجم عامتجا :عوضوملا

Board of Directors Meeting

We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank shall be held on 19/12/2021 (Sunday) at 03.00 pm. The Directors shall transact on the Bank's normal business activities.

دقعنيس كنبلا ةرادإ سلجم عامتجإ نأب املع مكتدايس طيحن نأ دون اذهب ةشقانمل كلذو اءاسم 03:00 ةعاسلا )دحلأا موي( 2021/12/19 خيراتب

.كنبلل ةداتعملا ةطشنلااو لامعلاا

To comply with the applicable laws and regulations, we will inform the outcome of the decisions adopted by the Board of Directors of the Bank after the Board Meeting.

Best Regards,

متيس امو عامتجلاا جئاتنب مكديفنس ،ةذفانلا تاميلعتلاو نيناوقلل لاامعإ

.عامتجلاا ءاهتنا روف كلذو سلجملا لبق نم تارارق نم هدامتعا

،،، مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

هكيوش دمحم فورعم

ةرادلإا سلجم - رسلا نيمأ

Marouf Mohamed Shweikeh

Group Company Secretary

0097142223333 :فتاه ،ةدحتلما ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ةلود ، يبد 1250 ب. ص ، )ع.م.ش( قرشلما كنب

Mashreqbank PSC,P.O Box 1250, Dubai, UAE. Telephone 0097142223333

www.mashreq.com

Classification: Internal Use

Disclaimer

Mashreq Bank PSC published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 04:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MASHREQBANK PSC
12/11MASHREQBANK PSC : BOD meeting
PU
11/11Notification from the company
PU
11/10Resolutions of General Assembly
PU
11/09Mashreqbank agrees to pay $100 million to resolve US probe into Sudan sanctions violati..
RE
11/09U.S. Treasury Department says UAE bank Mashreqbank violated Sudan sanctions
RE
11/09Mashreqbank PSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
11/09نتائج اجتماع م&..
PU
10/04UAE expected to raise around $3 bln with debut bonds - sources
RE
08/29Dubai developer Limitless set to agree third debt restructuring deal
RE
07/14Mashreqbank Psc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MASHREQBANK PSC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 841 M 1 590 M 1 590 M
Net income 2021 468 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 85,6x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 15 948 M 4 342 M 4 342 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart MASHREQBANK PSC
Duration : Period :
Mashreqbank PSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 79,50 AED
Average target price 84,82 AED
Spread / Average Target 6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Mohammed Abdelaal Chief Executive Officer
Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al-Ghurair Chairman
Ellis Wang Group Head-Technology & Transformation
Mark Edwards Group Head-Operations
Scott Ramsay Group Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASHREQBANK PSC32.30%4 342
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.77%472 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.78%364 355
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%245 567
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.71%212 222
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY66.34%200 159