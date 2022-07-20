Log in
    MASQ   AEM000101018

MASHREQBANK PSC

(MASQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-07-18
80.00 AED    0.00%
06:24aMASHREQBANK PSC : Press release regarding financial results for the first half of 2022
PU
06:14aMASHREQBANK PSC : Financial statements for the 2nd QTR of 2022
PU
06:14aMASHREQBANK PSC : Results of BOD meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mashreqbank PSC : Financial statements for the 2nd QTR of 2022

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Mashreqbank PSC Group

Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Mashreqbank PSC Group

Review report and condensed consolidated interim financial information for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022

Contents

Pages

Review report on condensed consolidated interim financial information

1

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

3

Condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

4

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

5

- 6

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

7

- 8

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information

9 -

63

Review report on condensed consolidated interim financial information to the Directors of Mashreqbank PSC

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Mashreqbank PSC (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as at 30 June 2022 and the related condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended and the condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended and explanatory notes. The Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity." A review of the condensed consolidated interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

PricewaterhouseCoopers

20 July 2022

Murad Alnsour

Registered Auditor Number: 1301

Place: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai Branch), License no. 102451

Emaar Square, Building 5, P O Box 11987, Dubai - United Arab Emirates

T: +971 (0)4 304 3100, F: +971 (0)4 346 9150, www.pwc.com/me

Jacques Fakhoury, Douglas O'Mahony, Murad Alnsour and Rami Sarhan are registered as practising auditors with the UAE

Ministry of Economy

(1)

Mashreqbank PSC Group

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022 (un-audited)

For the three month

For the six month period

period ended 30 June

ended 30 June

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

AED '000

AED '000

AED '000

AED '000

Interest income

1,350,508

1,057,969

2,470,380

2,071,325

Income from Islamic

financing and investment

products

150,382

111,165

273,368

221,314

Total interest income and

income from Islamic

financing and investment

products

1,500,890

1,169,134

2,743,748

2,292,639

Interest expense

(443,805)

(383,227)

(816,587)

(760,133)

Distribution to depositors -

Islamic products

(42,108)

(43,262)

(83,070)

(92,130)

Net interest income and

income from Islamic

products net of

distribution to depositors

1,014,977

742,645

1,844,091

1,440,376

Fee and commission income

1,052,718

794,561

2,078,850

1,669,104

Fee and commission expense

(576,610)

(425,073)

(1,148,639)

(850,574)

Net fee and commission

income

476,108

369,488

930,211

818,530

Net investment income

(13,649)

105,358

4,196

133,953

Other income, net

260,808

243,152

523,628

477,001

Operating income

1,738,244

1,460,643

3,302,126

2,869,860

General and administrative

expenses

17

(697,168)

(601,049)

(1,366,988)

(1,220,980)

Operating profit before

impairment

1,041,076

859,594

1,935,138

1,648,880

Allowances for impairment,

net

(213,469)

(785,473)

(465,610)

(1,496,280)

Profit before tax

827,607

74,121

1,469,528

152,600

Tax expense

(14,571)

(11,987)

(26,407)

(26,079)

Profit for the period

813,036

62,134

1,443,121

126,521

Attributed to:

Owners of the Parent

793,069

42,371

1,399,201

85,356

Non-controlling interests

19,967

19,763

43,920

41,165

813,036

62,134

1,443,121

126,521

Earnings per share (AED)

18

3.95

0.21

6.97

0.43

The accompanying notes form an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial information.

(3)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mashreq Bank PSC published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
