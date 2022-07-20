Mashreqbank PSC : Financial statements for the 2nd QTR of 2022

Review report on condensed consolidated interim financial information to the Directors of Mashreqbank PSC

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Mashreqbank PSC (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as at 30 June 2022 and the related condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended and the condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended and explanatory notes. The Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this condensed consolidated interim financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this condensed consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity." A review of the condensed consolidated interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

PricewaterhouseCoopers

20 July 2022

Murad Alnsour

Registered Auditor Number: 1301

Place: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

PricewaterhouseCoopers (Dubai Branch), License no. 102451

Emaar Square, Building 5, P O Box 11987, Dubai - United Arab Emirates

T: +971 (0)4 304 3100, F: +971 (0)4 346 9150, www.pwc.com/me

Jacques Fakhoury, Douglas O'Mahony, Murad Alnsour and Rami Sarhan are registered as practising auditors with the UAE