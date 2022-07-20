Log in
    MASQ   AEM000101018

MASHREQBANK PSC

(MASQ)
End-of-day quote Dubai Financial Market  -  2022-07-18
80.00 AED    0.00%
06:24aMASHREQBANK PSC : Press release regarding financial results for the first half of 2022
PU
06:14aMASHREQBANK PSC : Financial statements for the 2nd QTR of 2022
PU
06:14aMASHREQBANK PSC : Results of BOD meeting
PU
Mashreqbank PSC : Results of BOD meeting

07/20/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Mashreqbank psc

Head Office

Post Box 1250, Dubai, U.A.E

Telephone 04-2223333

Website: www.mashreqbank.com

Date:20/07/2022

2022/07/20 :خيراتلا

Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali

مرتحملا يلع دمحأ دماح /ديسلا

Chief Executive Officer - Dubai Financial Market

يلاملا يبد قوس - يذيفنتلا سيئرلا

Dubai - UAE

ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ةلود -يبد

Subject: Mashreq Bank psc ("the Bank") -

)"كنبلا"( ع.م.ش قرشملا كنب ةرادإ سلجم عامتجا جئاتن :عوضوملا

Board of Directors Meeting results

We refer to our letter dated 12/07/2022 and herby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Mashreq Bank ("the Board") was held today at 11.00 am as scheduled ("the Meeting"). The following are the meeting results:

  1. The financial results of the second quarter of financial year 2022 were presented, discussed and approved.
  2. Other topics related to Bank's business and activities were presented, discussed and noted, approvals were given by the Board where necessary.

Once the Meeting agenda was covered the Meeting was adjourned at 12.15 pm on the same day.

ًاملع مكتدايس طيحن نأ دون اذهب 2022/07/12 يف انباطخل اقحلا ررقم وه امك دقعنإ دق )"سلجملا"( قرشملا كنب ةرادإ سلجم نأب دقو )"عامتجلإا"(رهظلا لبق 11.00 ةعاسلا مامت يف مويلا خيراتب :يتلاا نع عامتجلإا رفسأ

متو 2022 ةيلاملا ةنسلل يناثلا عبرلل ةيلاملا جئاتنلا ضرع مت .1

.اهيلع ةقفاوملاو اهتشقانم

تمتو ،كنبلا ةطشنأو لامعأب ةقلعتملا روملأا ضعب ضرع مت .2

.مزل امثيح ةرادلإا سلجم لبق نم ةقفاوملا

ةعاسلا يف عامتجلإا ىهتنإ لامعلأا لودج دونب لامكتسإ دعبو

.هخيراتب رهظلا دعب 12:15

Best Regards,

،،، مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو

يلع ركبوبا ع.م.ش قرشملا كنب - ينوناق راشتسم

Aboobakkar Ali

Legal Advisor - Mashreqbank psc

0097142223333 :فتاه ،ةدحتلما ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ةلود ، يبد 1250 ب. ص ، )ع.م.ش( قرشلما كنب

Mashreqbank PSC,P.O Box 1250, Dubai, UAE. Telephone 0097142223333

www.mashreq.com

Disclaimer

Mashreq Bank PSC published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
