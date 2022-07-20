Mashreqbank PSC : Results of BOD meeting
Mashreqbank psc
Head Office
Post Box 1250, Dubai, U.A.E
Telephone 04-2223333
Website: www.mashreqbank.com
Date:20/07/2022
2022/07/20 :خيراتلا
Mr. Hamed Ahmed Ali
مرتحملا يلع دمحأ دماح /ديسلا
Chief Executive Officer - Dubai Financial Market
يلاملا يبد قوس - يذيفنتلا سيئرلا
Dubai - UAE
ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا ةلود -يبد
Subject:
Mashreq Bank psc ("the Bank") -
)"كنبلا"( ع.م.ش قرشملا كنب ةرادإ سلجم عامتجا جئاتن :عوضوملا
Board of Directors Meeting results
We refer to our letter dated 12/07/2022 and herby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Mashreq Bank ("the Board") was held today at 11.00 am as scheduled ("the Meeting"). The following are the meeting results:
The financial results of the second quarter of financial year 2022 were presented, discussed and approved.
Other topics related to Bank's business and activities were presented, discussed and noted, approvals were given by the Board where necessary.
Once the Meeting agenda was covered the Meeting was adjourned at 12.15 pm on the same day.
ًاملع مكتدايس طيحن نأ دون اذهب 2022/07/12 يف انباطخل اقحلا ررقم وه امك دقعنإ دق )"سلجملا"( قرشملا كنب ةرادإ سلجم نأب دقو )"عامتجلإا"(رهظلا لبق 11.00 ةعاسلا مامت يف مويلا خيراتب :يتلاا نع عامتجلإا رفسأ
متو 2022 ةيلاملا ةنسلل يناثلا عبرلل ةيلاملا جئاتنلا ضرع مت .1
.اهيلع ةقفاوملاو اهتشقانم
تمتو ،كنبلا ةطشنأو لامعأب ةقلعتملا روملأا ضعب ضرع مت .2
.مزل امثيح ةرادلإا سلجم لبق نم ةقفاوملا
ةعاسلا يف عامتجلإا ىهتنإ لامعلأا لودج دونب لامكتسإ دعبو
.هخيراتب رهظلا دعب 12:15
Best Regards,
،،، مارتحلاا قئاف لوبقب اولضفتو
يلع ركبوبا
ع.م.ش قرشملا كنب - ينوناق راشتسم
Aboobakkar Ali
Legal Advisor - Mashreqbank psc
Sales 2022
6 313 M
1 718 M
1 718 M
Net income 2022
2 086 M
568 M
568 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,81x
Yield 2022
5,00%
Capitalization
16 049 M
4 369 M
4 369 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,11x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
16,7%
