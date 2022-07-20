Mashreqbank PSC : Results of BOD meeting

We refer to our letter dated 12/07/2022 and herby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Mashreq Bank ("the Board") was held today at 11.00 am as scheduled ("the Meeting"). The following are the meeting results:

The financial results of the second quarter of financial year 2022 were presented, discussed and approved. Other topics related to Bank's business and activities were presented, discussed and noted, approvals were given by the Board where necessary.

Once the Meeting agenda was covered the Meeting was adjourned at 12.15 pm on the same day.