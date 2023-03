(Alliance News) - Masi Agricola Spa announced Friday that the board has co-opted Arianna Roberta Alessi.

Alessi will serve until the shareholders' meeting convened for April 21 and will replace Renzo Rosso.

Masi Agricola's stock closed Friday down 1.5 percent at EUR4.61 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

