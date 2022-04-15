Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Masi Agricola S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    MASI   IT0004125677

MASI AGRICOLA S.P.A.

(MASI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/14 11:35:24 am EDT
4.780 EUR   -0.42%
MASI AGRICOLA S P A : Wine and sustainability for the Masi Technical Seminar
PU
03/25Masi Agricola S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/08Fondazione E.N.P.A.I.A. Ente Nazionale Di Previdenza Per Gli Addetti E Impiegati In Agrico acquired 4% of Masi Agricola S.p.A.
CI
Summary 
Summary

Masi Agricola S p A : Wine and sustainability for the Masi Technical Seminar

04/15/2022 | 07:11am EDT
The Masi Technical Group has re-proposed the classic appointment for Vinitaly, presenting an ultra current research carried out by Ipsos on the changes in progress in consumer habits and reference values, a context in which the newest additions to the Group's portfolio have been presented. It was discussed by Lorena Cocozza - UU Director of Ipsos and, for the Masi Technical Group, by Raffaele Boscaini - Coordinator, Roberta Beber - Vine-growing and Andrea Dal Cin - Oenology Manager. The technical tasting was guided by 'contemporary food & wine expert' Andrea Gori.

The extremely interesting presentation and the results of the research have revealed that natural, healthy and genuine are the keywords that describe a renewed approach to live and everyday living as regards food consumption, particularly for the wine sector. The response offered by Masi and its Technical Group to this new way of directing its consumer choices lies in a new selection of organic wines produced "by subtraction", i.e. minimising man's intervention on nature, going back to the essential nature of wine. Simple, immediate wines that are intrinsically authentic and sustainable, such as the new product line "Fresco di Masi".

"The results of our research have therefore validated the choices made by Masi in terms of its product" commented Lorena Cocozza, UU Director of Ipsos. "Today's and tomorrow's consumers are more attentive and informed. The search for products perceived as natural, sustainable and, for some, also healthier, has become a priority. The demand is that brands take a more responsible stance, acting first-hand to ensure the well-being of the individual and indeed the planet. In this respect, the category of wine can also do its bit, providing an offer that satisfies the new needs, particularly of the youngest targets: high quality wines, produced and packaged sustainably, with limited alcohol content."

Disclaimer

Masi Agricola S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
