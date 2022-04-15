Log in
    MASI   IT0004125677

MASI AGRICOLA S.P.A.

(MASI)
  Report
04/14
4.780 EUR   -0.42%
MASI AGRICOLA S P A : Wine and sustainability for the Masi Technical Seminar
PU
03/25Masi Agricola S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/08Fondazione E.N.P.A.I.A. Ente Nazionale Di Previdenza Per Gli Addetti E Impiegati In Agrico acquired 4% of Masi Agricola S.p.A.
CI
Masi Agricola S p A : in Vinitaly kicks off the celebration of 250 vintages

04/15/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Amongst the stars of the 54th edition of Vinitaly that has just drawn to a close, Masi welcomed visitors within the significant framework of the Fair's restart, with a programme of initiatives that seeks to stress the intense work pursued in the last two years, showing its capacity to react to a constantly evolving international scenario.

The Verona wine event was the perfect time to kick off celebrations of the 250th harvest by the Boscaini family in the "Vaio dei Masi" 1772-2022 in the prestigious vineyards in "Vajo dei Masi", a valley in the heart of the Valpolicella Classica region with the presentation of the celebratory logo: a tribute to a long love story for the territory and tenacious entrepreneurship. Initiatives dedicated to the anniversary will continue through to the end of the year, with a look to both past and future, new projects and corporate vision. This and a great many other Masi focus points were at the Verona fair.

In terms of sustainability, Vinitaly was the occasion for the presentation of the new vintages of "Fresco di Masi" and "Casa Canevel Diesel".

"Fresco di Masi" is a new line created with a protocol for processing based on "subtraction", i.e. minimising man's intervention on nature, going back to the essential nature of wine: organic, vegan products, without appassimento, without spending time in wood, simply with wild grape yeasts, decanted and not filtered.

Produced exclusively with Glera grapes obtained from select organic vines, the Prosecco "Casa Canevel - Diesel" stems from the original "single fermentation totally bio" process, a long cycle carried out naturally with a single fermentation step. The product combines the spumante expertise of a premium brand, as is Canevel, with the creative approach taken by Diesel, which also designed the original packaging.

Disclaimer

Masi Agricola S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
