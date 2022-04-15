Masi Agricola S p A : in Vinitaly kicks off the celebration of 250 vintages

Amongst the stars of the 54th edition of Vinitaly that has just drawn to a close, Masi welcomed visitors within the significant framework of the Fair's restart, with a programme of initiatives that seeks to stress the intense work pursued in the last two years, showing its capacity to react to a constantly evolving international scenario.

The Verona wine event was the perfect time to kick off celebrations of the 250th harvest by the Boscaini family in the "Vaio dei Masi" 1772-2022 in the prestigious vineyards in "Vajo dei Masi", a valley in the heart of the Valpolicella Classica region with the presentation of the celebratory logo: a tribute to a long love story for the territory and tenacious entrepreneurship. Initiatives dedicated to the anniversary will continue through to the end of the year, with a look to both past and future, new projects and corporate vision. This and a great many other Masi focus points were at the Verona fair.

In terms of sustainability, Vinitaly was the occasion for the presentation of the new vintages of "Fresco di Masi" and "Casa Canevel Diesel".

"Fresco di Masi" is a new line created with a protocol for processing based on "subtraction", i.e. minimising man's intervention on nature, going back to the essential nature of wine: organic, vegan products, without appassimento, without spending time in wood, simply with wild grape yeasts, decanted and not filtered.

Produced exclusively with Glera grapes obtained from select organic vines, the Prosecco "Casa Canevel - Diesel" stems from the original "single fermentation totally bio" process, a long cycle carried out naturally with a single fermentation step. The product combines the spumante expertise of a premium brand, as is Canevel, with the creative approach taken by Diesel, which also designed the original packaging.