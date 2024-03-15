(Alliance News) - Masi Agricola Spa and Red Circle Investments Srl, an investment holding company controlled by Renzo Rosso, announced Friday the signing of a contract to sell 3.2 million shares of Red Circle, representing 10 percent of Masi Agricola's share capital, to Sandro Boscaini, Bruno Boscaini and Mario Boscaini.

Masi Agricola on Friday closed flat at EUR5.10 per share.

