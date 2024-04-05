NOTICE OF FURTHER DEFERRAL OF

PUBLISHING AUDITED 31 DECEMBER 2023

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Following the application submitted to the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to defer the publication of the financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023, the ZSE has granted an extension to Tuesday 30 April 2024.

This extension allows sufficient time to address identified technical issues.

The Group remains committed to meeting its obligations and ensuring accurate and reliable financial reporting.

Pearl Mutiti

Company Secretary

4 April 2024

