  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Masimo Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MASI   US5747951003

MASIMO CORPORATION

(MASI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
160.02 USD   +2.00%
04:52aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Aptamer soars on Alzheimer's test success
AN
04:24aBarkby sleep tech subsidiary wins new audio partnership
AN
06/13Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Masimo Shareholders Vote FOR Both of Politan's Director Nominees
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Aptamer soars on Alzheimer's test success

06/14/2023 | 04:52am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Wednesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Aptamer Group PLC, more than doubles to 25.03 pence, 12-month range 8.00p-100.00p. The biotechnology firm reports success in the development of Optimer binders to enable a lateral flow test for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. "We are pleased to be able to support the team at Neuro-Bio with the development of Optimer binders to enable their revolutionary diagnostic for Alzheimer's disease. Optimer binders have proven performance in lateral flow test formats and our success in delivering functional Optimer binders to Neuro-Bio's biomarker facilitates further diagnostic development," says Interim Chief Executive Rob Quinn. Last month, Arron Tolley left as chief executive with immediate effect, with Quinn - who had been chief financial officer - taking over as interim CEO.

----------

Barkby Group PLC, up 40% to 5.24 pence, 12-month range 3.20p-12.00p. The investment firm says its subsidiary, Cambridge Sleep Sciences, has signed a new partnership and license agreement with Bowers & Wilkins, part of the consumer audio division of medical technology firm Masimo. The agreement enables SleepEngine technology, developed by CSS, to be delivered through Bowers & Wilkins Audio's products. Masimo Consumer Audio will be responsible for marketing and distributing SleepEngine. CSS and Bowers & Wilkins will share the revenue generated from the new service.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

GCM Resources PLC, down 29% at 3.00 pence, 12-month range 2.45p-7.88p. The Bangladesh-focused resource exploration and development company raises GBP500,000 through a placing, and says it will need to carry out an additional fundraise before the end of the year. The firm places 20.0 million shares at 2.5 pence each. This represents a 41% discount to the closing price of 4.25p on Tuesday. GCM says the net proceeds of the placing are for "general working capital purposes." Looking ahead, GCM says it will need to carry out an additional fundraise before the end of 2023 to fund its working capital into 2024.

----------

San Leon Energy PLC, down 30% at 15.69 pence, 12-month range 15.56p-57.78p. The Nigeria-focused oil and gas producer updates on its proposed refinancing and its current financial situation. Says it is continuing discussions relating to an alternative USD50 million loan facility to be used for conditional investments in Energy Link Infrastructure (Malta) Ltd and to support the company's working capital requirements. Notes that the proposed refinancing has not progressed as fast as expected. Adds that though the discussions are at a "very advanced stage" it has not yet been able to access the funding from such an alternative loan facility. Consequently, San Leon has received "very limited" cash inflows. The company currently has approximately USD10.5 million of unpaid creditors, including directors, employees, professional advisers and tax authorities. Reassures that it is confident that following the proposed refinancing being successfully concluded, all creditors will be settled in full shortly afterwards.

----------

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 14.80% 2.25 End-of-day quote.50.00%
APTAMER GROUP PLC 147.22% 22 Delayed Quote.-82.69%
BARKBY GROUP PLC 35.20% 5.07 Delayed Quote.-55.22%
BRENT OIL 1.50% 75.04 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
GCM RESOURCES PLC -38.35% 2.62 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
MASIMO CORPORATION 2.00% 160.02 Delayed Quote.8.16%
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC -27.09% 16.405 Delayed Quote.-33.23%
WTI 1.34% 70.211 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 431 M - -
Net income 2023 187 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 448 M 8 448 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart MASIMO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Masimo Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MASIMO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 160,02 $
Average target price 195,43 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joe E. Kiani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Micah Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yongsam Lee Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Anand Sampath Executive VP-Operations & Clinical Research
Bilal Muhsin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASIMO CORPORATION8.16%8 448
PENUMBRA, INC.49.11%12 552
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.40.44%10 576
GETINGE AB14.19%6 223
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.27.45%5 369
NOVOCURE LIMITED-39.70%4 698
