  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Masimo Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MASI   US5747951003

MASIMO CORPORATION

(MASI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-15 pm EDT
159.77 USD   +3.50%
Activist investor Politan Capital reports 8.4% stake in Masimo Corp

08/16/2022 | 07:09am EDT
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Politan Capital Management on Tuesday disclosed an 8.4% stake in medical device maker Masimo Corp, according to a regulatory filing.

Politan said it acquired the stake in Masimo as it believed the medical device maker's shares were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity.

The activist investor also added it plans to engage with Masimo's board and management to discuss the company's business and strategic plans.

Including notional shares of Masimo's common stock, the stake amounts to 8.8%, according to the filing.

The stake purchase comes on the heels of Masimo's acquisition of audio products maker Sound United LLC, announced in February. News of the acquisition had sent shares of Masimo down 37% at the time.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Politan's stake in Masimo.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 018 M - -
Net income 2022 165 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 54,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 393 M 8 393 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 66,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 159,77 $
Average target price 159,75 $
Spread / Average Target -0,01%
Managers and Directors
Joe E. Kiani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Micah Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yongsam Lee Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Anand Sampath Executive VP-Operations & Clinical Research
Jon Curtis Coleman President-Worldwide Sales & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MASIMO CORPORATION-45.43%8 393
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.66.44%10 664
NOVOCURE LIMITED12.31%8 832
PENUMBRA, INC.-39.20%6 619
GETINGE AB-43.20%5 925
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.9.43%5 519