(Reuters) - Activist investor Politan has filed a lawsuit against medical device maker Masimo Corp, seeking to have the company hold its annual meeting as soon as possible.

The development comes a day after Masimo filed a lawsuit against Politan Capital, seeking to force the activist investor to correct "material misstatements and omissions" in its proxy materials.

